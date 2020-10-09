#VACCINEWATCHPH
DepEd denies teachers got virus from module distribution

DepEd denies teachers got virus from module distribution
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - October 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The 10 public school teachers who recently contracted the coronavirus disease in Isabela did not get it during the distribution of modules, an official of the Department of Education (DepEd) said yesterday.

In a statement, DepEd Region II director Estela Leon-Cariño said only 10 teachers, and not 11 as earlier reported, recently contracted the virus in Ilagan, Isabela.

“The Schools Division Office of the City of Ilagan further clarifies that such unfortunate event has nothing to do whatsoever with the distribution of self-learning modules or any materials to that effect,” she added.

Cariño said local policy clearly stated that the modules shall be deposited by the schools at the drop-off points at barangay halls, with barangay officials tasked to do the actual distribution.

DepEd disputed The STAR report on the matter, with an official stating that it is “not work-related and not connected to the distribution of modules.”

But the agency confirmed that all teachers belong in the same school and that nine of them were exposed to the first patient, who was infected by a neighbor.

The stricken teacher “reported because the rapid test came out negative. But after the swab, (it was) positive,” said DepEd, citing information from the regional office.

It is still unclear what the particular tasks the teachers were working on when they were exposed to their workmate.

Despite the incident, the regional office stressed that “precautionary measures were in place” to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) urged DepEd to ensure medical support for teachers, especially those who have been asked to report to schools despite the default work-from-home arrangement policy.

During the online Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday, TDC chair Benjo Basas said teachers remain at risk of contracting the virus, citing instances when they have to fulfill tasks such as the reproduction and distribution of modules.

“We have counted 102 cases, including the president of our chapter in Metro Manila who have already recovered,” he said in Filipino, referring to the number of COVID-19 cases involving teachers.

Data released by DepEd last August showed that 823 students, teachers and non-teaching personnel within the agency have contracted the virus.

These include 297 students, 340 teachers and 186 non-teaching personnel. At the time, 310 were active cases, while 23 died and 490 recovered. Updated data have yet to be released.

Basas disputed the claim of DepEd that only a handful had contracted the illness in the course of their work.

In Metro Manila alone, he said, they have confirmed 12 that are work-related cases.

“DepEd should be held responsible for this contagion, for these transmissions that happened,” he said.

Basas reiterated their call for the full implementation of the provisions of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers.

“The welfare provisions, especially those cited in the Magna Carta, should be given,” he said, expressing hope that Congress will still agree to include more budget for teachers’ welfare even after the passage of the proposed 2021 budget on second reading at the House of Representatives.

Among the provisions of the 1996 Magna Carta are a compulsory medical examination for teachers that is free of charge, as well as compensation for employment related injuries.

The TDC earlier said that the P500 medical examination benefit provided to teachers are not enough to cover the requirements of the law. The benefit is also not included in the proposed 2021 budget.

DepEd earlier said that it is currently discussing with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) the possibility of providing annual medical exam to teachers.

While it has no budget allocation to cover the medical expenses of those who contract the illness, it noted that government employees are covered by PhilHealth.

According to Basas, another issue hounding teachers involves the production and distribution of modules, which remain ongoing even as classes already started. – Mary Grace Padin

