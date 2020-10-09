Women to be key in US elections â€“ experts

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Data from the Pew Research Center showed that in 2016, 63 percent of women who were eligible to vote said they cast ballots in the presidential election, compared with 59 percent of men.
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - October 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Women voters in the US are expected to play a crucial role in the Nov. 3 presidential elections, according to experts, noting the way Republican candidate Donald Trump has insulted members of the opposite sex.

Jeffrey Stonecash, professor emeritus of political science at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University in New York, said Trump’s biggest problem right now is women.

“Women in this particular election are going to play a very crucial role because Trump has alienated a lot of women with his behavioral style, his language, his harshness, and his crassness. His biggest problem right now is women,” Stonecash told participants of the “Elections 2020: A Virtual Reporting Tour of the US and the American Electoral Process,” in a recent briefing.

“So, in some elections, women play a very pivotal role. Looks like they will in this one,” he said.

Data from the Pew Research Center showed that in 2016, 63 percent of women who were eligible to vote said they cast ballots in the presidential election, compared with 59 percent of men.

Bradley Jones, a research associate at Pew Research Center, said women are more likely to lean towards the Democratic party, whereas men show a slight preference for the Republican party.

“We can layer on the gender gap and that educational gap... we can see really it’s college educated women who have shifted the most towards the Democratic party,” Jones said in a separate briefing.

Apart from women, another group to watch out for in this year’s elections is the minority.

Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University in Virginia, noted that different minority populations are “heavily identified” with the Democratic party.

“Black voters are heavily democratic, Latino voters by two thirds, three quarters, democratic, Asian-Americans, a fast-growing segment of our population, are increasingly democratic,” Rozell said.

He said a generation ago, there were more Republican, particularly the older generation immigrants who came to the US in the sixties, seventies and eighties.

“But their children and grandchildren have tended to be much more Democrat and new immigrants have tended to be much more Democrat because of the perception that Trump and the Republicans are the anti-immigrant party,” Rozell said.

