#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace backs online civil service exam
The Civil Service Commission is considering holding online civil service examinations as the government limits social gatherings to contain COVID-19.
STAR/File
Palace backs online civil service exam
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - October 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday expressed support for the proposal to hold civil service examinations online, citing the need to continue normal activities despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is considering holding online civil service examinations as the government limits social gatherings to contain COVID-19.

The commission has informed its examination recruitment and placement office about the proposal, according to CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada.

“I think it’s part of the new normal,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

“We cannot wait for a vaccine or a medicine before we go back to our normal lives. I think the technology is there and we have to use it especially now that we are looking for several people who can work for the government and many have lost their jobs because of COVID-19,” he added.

Roque said holding an online civil service exam is doable despite the pandemic. He noted that President Duterte has ordered local governments to fast-track the processing of documents for the construction of telecommunication towers.

“If we need to call the attention of telecoms companies, we would do that,” the Palace spokesman said.

“Telecom companies would no longer have reasons if they fail to improve our telecoms facilities and connectivity,” he added.

Related video:

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases in Philippines now over 330,000 as deaths surpass 6,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
In its latest bulletin, the Department of Health said the total confirmed cases in the Philippines rose to 331,869 of which...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says to intervene if Congress doesn't solve budget delay
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte issued a strong warning on to Congress that he will intervene if it fails to pass the budget 'legally...
Headlines
fbfb
84% of Filipinos approve of Duterte admin's COVID-19 response — Pulse Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The poll conducted from September 14 to 20 found that 84% of the 1,200 respondents have a “positive opinion” on...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco calls for resumption of House session to tackle budget
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Speakership aspirant Rep. Lord Allan Velasco is calling for the resumption of session in the House of Representatives to reopen...
Headlines
fbfb
11 teachers catch COVID-19 after distributing modules
By Raymund Catindig | 1 day ago
Eleven public school teachers who distributed educational modules in Ilagan City, Isabela in time for this week’s opening...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Cayetano apologizes to Sotto
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III has accepted the apology of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano over his blaming the Senate for...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines COVID-19 cases declining – UP experts
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
An independent group of researchers has observed a declining number of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, but recommended the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to Congress: Solve budget problem
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
As bickering over the speakership threatens the passage of next year’s P4.506-trillion outlay on time, President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA off Masbate, southwest monsoon to bring rains
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
A low-pressure area off Masbate and the southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains over most parts of the country, the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE eyes deferment of 13th month pay
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Some workers may not be able to receive the mandated 13th month pay this coming holiday season, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with