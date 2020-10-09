Palace backs online civil service exam

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday expressed support for the proposal to hold civil service examinations online, citing the need to continue normal activities despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is considering holding online civil service examinations as the government limits social gatherings to contain COVID-19.

The commission has informed its examination recruitment and placement office about the proposal, according to CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada.

“I think it’s part of the new normal,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

“We cannot wait for a vaccine or a medicine before we go back to our normal lives. I think the technology is there and we have to use it especially now that we are looking for several people who can work for the government and many have lost their jobs because of COVID-19,” he added.

Roque said holding an online civil service exam is doable despite the pandemic. He noted that President Duterte has ordered local governments to fast-track the processing of documents for the construction of telecommunication towers.

“If we need to call the attention of telecoms companies, we would do that,” the Palace spokesman said.

“Telecom companies would no longer have reasons if they fail to improve our telecoms facilities and connectivity,” he added.

