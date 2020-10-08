#VACCINEWATCHPH
Vaccine makers from Russia, US, China apply for Phase 3 clinical trials in Philippines
The DOST says vaccine developers from Russia, U.S, and China are eyeing to hold clinical trials for possible COVID-19 vaccines in the country.
AFP/Johannes Eisele, file
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 5:02pm

MANILA, Philippines—A science and technology official on Thursday said vaccine developers from Russia, the United States and China have applied to hold Phase 3 clinical trials in the country for a possible coronavirus vaccine. 

Russia shocked the international community in August when it became the first to approve a COVID-19 vaccine in an apparent race to find a cure with other developed countries. 

Dr. Jaime Montoya, executive director of the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, said Gamaleya's Sputnik V is among the three applications they have received for the said trials. 

The other two are Janssen Pharmaceuticals of American company Johnson & Johnson and Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech.

Montoya said there is no limit on how many countries or developers will be accepted for clinical trials, but the country will remain committed to the World Health Organization's solidarity trial which could begin by the last week of October.

"Basta lahat ng kumpanya na gumagawa, whether government or public, may agreement or no, puwede naman mag-clinical trial sa bansa," he said in a Laging Handa virtual briefing. 

(All developers are welcome be it government or public firm, whether there is an agreement or non. They can hold clinical trials here in the country.) 

The official added that the Philippine government is assuming that the firms will apply for eventual marketing in the country once the vaccines are approved. 

But will the Philippines be a priority in getting supply from these firms should the vaccines work?

Montoya said the clinical trials are only a basis if the vaccines would work on Filipinos, and that the final decision would come from the Food and Drug Administration and the national government. 

Still, he said the Philippines is among the 92 nations qualified to receive at least 20% of the supply through the COVAX facility, a global initiative to ensure that the vaccine will be made available to countries. 

Three percent of the delivered 20, expected by the second quarter of 2021, will be for medical workers, while the 17% remaining will be for the most vulnerable to the COVID-19. 

"'Yung remaining 80%, 'yun po ang ine-negotiate pa after the 20% has been delivered, at ito ay through the COVAX facility," Montoya said. 

(The remaining 80% of supply will have to be negotiated after the 20% is delivered and it will be through the COVAX facility.) 

President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he will prioritize vaccines developed by Russia and China as he questioned pharmaceutical companies from the West asking for payment in advance. 

COVID-19 VACCINE DEPARTMENT OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: October 7, 2020 - 3:41pm

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."

This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)

October 7, 2020 - 3:41pm

The US Food and Drug Administration made public its guidance for issuing emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, making it clear it wants to see follow-up two months after trial volunteers have their second dose.

It is therefore unlikely for President Donald Trump's administration to have a vaccine on the market before the November 3 election, something the president frequently says is on the cards.

"Data from Phase 3 studies should include a median follow-up duration of at least two months after completion of the full vaccination regimen to help provide adequate information to assess a vaccine's benefit-risk profile," the document said. — AFP

October 7, 2020 - 7:33am

The US Food and Drug Administration made public its guidance for issuing emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, making it clear it wants to see follow-up two months after trial volunteers have their second dose.

It is therefore unlikely for US President Donald Trump's administration to have a vaccine on the market before the November 3 election, something the president frequently says is on the cards.

"Data from Phase 3 studies should include a median follow-up duration of at least two months after completion of the full vaccination regimen to help provide adequate information to assess a vaccine's benefit-risk profile," the document said.

The two companies that are furthest along in their vaccine trials, Moderna and Pfizer, both began their final stages at the end of July, and both require two separate injections 28 days apart. — AFP

September 30, 2020 - 8:10am

The World Bank says it has asked its board of directors to approve $12 billion to help poor countries purchase and distribute eventual vaccines against COVID-19.

The bank has already implemented emergency response programs in 111 countries and the extra money, if approved, would be aimed at low- and middle-income countries.

"An effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most promising path forward for the world to reopen safely," a World Bank spokesman says. — AFP

September 26, 2020 - 1:38pm

Latin American leaders have appealed at the United Nations for free access to a future COVID-19 vaccine, urging major powers to share their know-how for the sake of global well-being.

Latin America has taken a heavy blow from Covid-19 with nearly nine million cases and more than 330,000 deaths, one third of the global total, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

"With the pandemic, as with poverty, nobody will be saved on their own," Argentine President Alberto Fernandez tells the UN General Assembly, which is taking place virtually due to the health crisis. — AFP

September 25, 2020 - 9:31am

Science Secretary Fortunato dela Peña says the Philippines had signed six confidentiality agreements with foreign pharmaceutical companies for COVID-19 vaccine.

These are:

Russia's Sputnik V (clinical trial and local manufacturing)
China's Sinovac (clinical trial and local manufacturing)
China's Sinopharm (procurement)
China's ZFSW (clinical trial)
Australia's University of Queensland (clinical trial)
Taiwan's Adimmune (clinical trial)

