After threat to unseat Cayetano, Paolo Duterte now hands-off on speakership row

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City), the president's son, is now hands-off on the tussle for the top post at the House of Representatives between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque), saying he wants a unified chamber.

“I refuse to make any statement that will favor or damage either of my two good friends who are both asserting their right to be our speaker,” Duterte said Thursday.

Presidential son and House Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte speaks up on speakership row, refuses to take side @News5PH pic.twitter.com/sWFR6f3IBa — Ria Fernandez TV5 (@RiaMFernandezTV) October 8, 2020

He said that while Velasco has the right to assert his claim to the speakership pursuant to the term-sharing deal between him and Cayetano, the incumbent speaker also has the backing of a “considerable number” of House members.

“I am saddened that it has come to this — a House divided. And if we remain a House divided, we will fail in our mandate to serve the people as their representatives,” Duterte said.

Duterte previously threatened to call on lawmakers from Mindanao to declare the speakership and the 22 seats for deputy speaker vacant after several House members approached him complaining about supposedly inequitable allocations for infrastructure projects in the proposed 2021 national budget.

The president’s son eventually backed down from this, saying he only did this to help his colleagues’ concerns get heard.

Cayetano eventually met up with Duterte on September 26, but they supposedly did not talk about the budget.

Following this meeting, Cayetano accused Velasco of organizing yet another coup d’etat against him.

House session suspended early

The speakership squabble has reached new heights after Cayetano’s allies moved to suspend session until November 16, thus avoiding any possibility of the Velasco camp from putting up a challenge to the speaker’s leadership come October 14 — the supposed end-date of the first half of the term-sharing agreement between the two lawmakers brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019.

Lawmakers allied with Velasco said it is still possible for a majority of congressmen to reconvene the session ahead November 16, but Cayetano’s allies said this would be illegal.

Velasco’s allies have repeatedly claimed that they have more than the majority of congressmen backing them, with Rep. Doy Leachon (Oriental Mindoro) telling ANC’s Headstart that they have 161 lawmakers behind them.

Cayetano dared the Velasco camp to simply show their numbers, and not just state that they have them. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Ria Fernandez/News5