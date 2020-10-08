#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
After threat to unseat Cayetano, Paolo Duterte now hands-off on speakership row
Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte touches Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano’s shoulder as he gives his ally ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Yap pretend horns in a photo Yap posted on Instagram in late September 2020. With them are (from left) House deputy secretary general Brian Yamsuan and Cayetano’s wife Taguig Rep. Lani Cayetano.
STAR/File
After threat to unseat Cayetano, Paolo Duterte now hands-off on speakership row
(Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 11:10am

MANILA, Philippines —  Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City), the president's son, is now hands-off on the tussle for the top post at the House of Representatives between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque), saying he wants a unified chamber.

“I refuse to make any statement that will favor or damage either of my two good friends who are both asserting their right to be our speaker,” Duterte said Thursday.

He said that while Velasco has the right to assert his claim to the speakership pursuant to the term-sharing deal between him and Cayetano, the incumbent speaker also has the backing of a “considerable number” of House members.

“I am saddened that it has come to this — a House divided. And if we remain a House divided, we will fail in our mandate to serve the people as their representatives,” Duterte said.

Duterte previously threatened to call on lawmakers from Mindanao to declare the speakership and the 22 seats for deputy speaker vacant after several House members approached him complaining about supposedly inequitable allocations for infrastructure projects in the proposed 2021 national budget.

The president’s son eventually backed down from this, saying he only did this to help his colleagues’ concerns get heard.

Cayetano eventually met up with Duterte on September 26, but they supposedly did not talk about the budget.

Following this meeting, Cayetano accused Velasco of organizing yet another coup d’etat against him.

House session suspended early

The speakership squabble has reached new heights after Cayetano’s allies moved to suspend session until November 16, thus avoiding any possibility of the Velasco camp from putting up a challenge to the speaker’s leadership come October 14 — the supposed end-date of the first half of the term-sharing agreement between the two lawmakers brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019.

Lawmakers allied with Velasco said it is still possible for a majority of congressmen to reconvene the session ahead November 16, but Cayetano’s allies said this would be illegal.

Velasco’s allies have repeatedly claimed that they have more than the majority of congressmen backing them, with Rep. Doy Leachon (Oriental Mindoro) telling ANC’s Headstart that they have 161 lawmakers behind them.

Cayetano dared the Velasco camp to simply show their numbers, and not just state that they have them. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Ria Fernandez/News5

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PAOLO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Anti-COVID motorcycle barriers
By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
The motorcycle barriers are plastic shields meant to prevent COVID-19 transmission between the motorcycle driver and their...
Headlines
fbfb
The House divided: Speakership rows in the 18th Congress
By Xave Gregorio | 5 days ago
The tension now rising in the House of Representatives is nothing new for the chamber.
Headlines
fbfb
Battle for speaker’s post rages
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco might still pursue the speakership post on Oct. 14 despite the move by Speaker Alan Peter...
Headlines
fbfb
11 teachers catch COVID-19 after distributing modules
By Raymund Catindig | 11 hours ago
Eleven public school teachers who distributed educational modules in Ilagan City, Isabela in time for this week’s opening...
Headlines
fbfb
'Lessons learned': DepEd sorry over mistake in Math solution on broadcast lesson
By Christian Deiparine | 20 hours ago
The education department on Wednesday apologized for a mistake committed in a Mathematics solution aired on DepEd TV that...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Andrew Tan feted for contribution to fight vs COVID-19
11 hours ago
Alliance Global Group Inc. chairman Andrew Tan was recently given the Global Excellence Corporate Award by the International...
Headlines
fbfb
Cabinet to tackle reopening of economy
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The proposal of economic managers to further reopen the economy to address the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, including higher...
Headlines
fbfb
Most of P2.2 billion nearly expired drugs distributed
11 hours ago
he Department of Health yesterday reported that only a small portion of the P2.2 billion worth of expiring drugs and other...
Headlines
fbfb
‘77% of Pinoys consider going to market risky’
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Seventy-seven percent of adult Filipinos consider it risky to go to the grocery store or market due to the coronavirus pandemic,...
Headlines
fbfb
House minority slams 'premature' end to budget debates
By Xave Gregorio | 16 hours ago
The House minority bloc says ending the debates on the budget early denied them the right to scrutinize the spending plans...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with