COVID-19 cases in Philippines now over 330,000 as deaths surpass 6,000

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload breached the 330,000-mark Thursday after health authorities reported 2,363 additional COVID-19 infections.

In its latest bulletin, the Department of Health said the total confirmed cases in the Philippines rose to 331,869, of which 51,482 are active infections.

Of the active cases, 85.7% are mild, 9.8% are asymptomatic, 1.4% are severe and 3.1% are critical.

Metro Manila continues to be the top source of new COVID-19 infections with 858, followed by Cavite with 309, Batangas with 139, Rizal with 112 and Bulacan with 97.

The country has been reporting fewer than 3,000 cases daily in the last weeks except for September 28 and October 4.

While it acknowledged the decline in the number of new cases, the DOH still advised the public to remain vigilant and continue practicing minimum health standards.

Deaths top 6,000

The country’s death toll climbed to 6,069 after 144 fatalities were recorded, most of which from Metro Manila.

Of the additional deaths, 47 happened in October, while 26 in September. There were also 46 deaths in August and 25 in July.

Meanwhile, 697 additional fatalities were logged, bringing the total to 274,318.

Over 3.76 million people have been tested so far in the country.

Global COVID-19 cases have reached 36 million, including 1.05 million deaths.