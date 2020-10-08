#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in Philippines now over 330,000 as deaths surpass 6,000
A worker wearing a face mask fixes a decoration shaped like the Eiffel tower next to others displayed for sale on a road in San Fernando, Pampanga province on October 6, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
COVID-19 cases in Philippines now over 330,000 as deaths surpass 6,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload breached the 330,000-mark Thursday after health authorities reported 2,363 additional COVID-19 infections.

In its latest bulletin, the Department of Health said the total confirmed cases in the Philippines rose to 331,869, of which 51,482 are active infections.

Of the active cases, 85.7% are mild, 9.8% are asymptomatic, 1.4% are severe and 3.1% are critical.

Metro Manila continues to be the top source of new COVID-19 infections with 858, followed by Cavite with 309, Batangas with 139, Rizal with 112 and Bulacan with 97.

The country has been reporting fewer than 3,000 cases daily in the last weeks except for September 28 and October 4.

While it acknowledged the decline in the number of new cases, the DOH still advised the public to remain vigilant and continue practicing minimum health standards.

Deaths top 6,000

The country’s death toll climbed to 6,069 after 144 fatalities were recorded, most of which from Metro Manila.

Of the additional deaths, 47 happened in October, while 26 in September. There were also 46 deaths in August and 25 in July.

Meanwhile, 697 additional fatalities were logged, bringing the total to 274,318.

Over 3.76 million people have been tested so far in the country.

Global COVID-19 cases have reached 36 million, including 1.05 million deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Anti-COVID motorcycle barriers
By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
The motorcycle barriers are plastic shields meant to prevent COVID-19 transmission between the motorcycle driver and their...
Headlines
fbfb
The House divided: Speakership rows in the 18th Congress
By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
The tension now rising in the House of Representatives is nothing new for the chamber.
Headlines
fbfb
11 teachers catch COVID-19 after distributing modules
By Raymund Catindig | 18 hours ago
Eleven public school teachers who distributed educational modules in Ilagan City, Isabela in time for this week’s opening...
Headlines
fbfb
After threat to unseat Cayetano, Paolo Duterte now hands-off on speakership row
6 hours ago
After threatening to unseat Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano over budget grumblings, the president's son is now hands-off on the...
Headlines
fbfb
'Warrior-leader' of private hospitals' group Rustico Jimenez, 72
4 hours ago
The leader of the Private Hospitals' Assocation of the Philippines has died at the age of 72, his daughter confirmed on ...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace tells parents: Don't be afraid of vaccines
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
Parents should not be afraid to have their children immunized for measles, Malacañang said Thursday, after the health...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine makers from Russia, US, China apply for Phase 3 clinical trials in Philippines
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
A DOST official on Thursday said vaccine developers from Russia, the United States and China have applied to hold Phase 3...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR to look into alleged warrantless arrest, maltreatment of Grab driver in Taguig
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Let that Grab driver file a complaint. That Facebook experience is her evidence. Better she present that to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to shift to third phase of National Action Plan vs COVID-19
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
The government is looking to sustain "gains" from its coronavirus response as it shifts to the third phase of its national...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: 'No social media regulation' in draft guidelines of anti-terror law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The creation of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the anti-terrorism law is in its final stages, and its draft does...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with