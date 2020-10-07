House minority slams 'premature' end to budget debates

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Photo shows House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Bienvenido "Benny" Abante Jr. during the opening of the 18th Congress.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 7:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House minority bloc slammed the “premature” end of debates on the proposed P4.5 trillion 2021 national budget, saying that this denied them the right to scrutinize the spending plans of the various agencies of the government.

“The minority takes exception to this action as we again emphasize that budget deliberations should not be derailed by a speakership row—a matter that should be settled by the Majority among themselves,” 19 lawmakers said in a statement released Wednesday.

They added, “The minority believes that the welfare of our constituencies takes precedence over everything and that Congress must place our people first before politics.”

They also said that the termination of the period of interpellations on the budget was “inconsistent with the regular processes adopted and practiced by the House.”

The House led by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) abruptly passed the budget on second reading during Tuesday’s plenary session, skipping crucial debates on the measure which could have allowed public scrutiny on an election year budget.

Cayetano moved to end the period of debates and amendments for the budget to supposedly prove that he is not holding the fiscal plan hostage to cling onto power, contrary to claims made by his rival for the speakership Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque).

Cayetano then moved to create a small committee composed of House leaders which would thresh out proposed amendments to the national budget.

His allies then moved to suspend the session until November 16, avoiding any possibility for the Velasco camp to challenge his leadership on October 14 — the supposed end-date of the first half of the term-sharing agreement between the two lawmakers brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019.

Some lawmakers on the floor can be heard objecting to Cayetano’s motions, but they were overpowered by the speaker’s allies. Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), who was participating through Zoom, also tried to object, but he was not able to unmute himself.

Critics in the House have assailed the maneuverings of Cayetano and his allies as running counter to House rules and the Constitution. Several House leaders, however, came to the defense of Tuesday’s plenary proceedings, saying everything was aboveboard.

Now that there would be no official public debates on the budget, the minority said they will hold their own parallel deliberations which they would make accessible to the media and the public.

“Our countrymen need us. We repeat: Let us set aside politics and let us focus on the welfare of the people,” they said in Filipino.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: October 7, 2020 - 1:00pm

The Duterte administration is set to submit its penultimate budget proposal for Congress's consideration on Tuesday, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado says.

"We've arranged the submission today after lunch," Avisado says in a text message.

The proposed budget will be worth P4.506 trillion, 9.9% higher than this year's P4.1-trillion outlay. The government says the outlay would prioritize ongoing response to the pandemic. — Prinz Magtulis

October 7, 2020 - 1:00pm

Deputy Speaker Neptali Gonzales II defends the swift passage of the 2021 budget on second reading, insisting that the motion of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to close the budget deliberations was in accordance with the Rules of the House.

Gonzales stressed that the House can suspend sessions earlier than what is provided by the legislative calendar, as the committees will continue to function and there are no other priority bills in the calendar.

"We started to deliberate on it (budget) last week and was approved on second reading yesterday. We will approve it on third reading on Nov. 16 when printed copies are distributed three days before," Gonzales says.

October 6, 2020 - 7:31pm

Senate President Tito says the House of Representatives has disregarded the request of President Rodrigo Duterte to pass the 2021 national budget.

"There is no way we can finish the budget if it is not submitted to us before the mandated break after Oct. 14. Do not blame us!" Sotto says.

October 6, 2020 - 7:21pm

Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) denounces the acts of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies in the House of Representatives for railroading the approval of the proposed 2021 national budget.

Velasco condemns Cayetano and his allies for railroading the legislative process upon terminating the 2021 budget deliberations and approving the budget proposal on second reading without going through required process and procedure.

"Because if Speaker Cayetano's desperate attempt to stay in power, he has bastardized the institution we swore to protect and respect and committed serious violations of the Constitution to save himself," Velasco says in a statement.

October 6, 2020 - 4:12pm

The House of Representatives approves the proposed 2021 national budget on second reading after Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano moves to terminate budget deliberations.

House session is suspended until November 16. — report from Xave Gregorio

