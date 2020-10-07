House minority slams 'premature' end to budget debates

MANILA, Philippines — The House minority bloc slammed the “premature” end of debates on the proposed P4.5 trillion 2021 national budget, saying that this denied them the right to scrutinize the spending plans of the various agencies of the government.

“The minority takes exception to this action as we again emphasize that budget deliberations should not be derailed by a speakership row—a matter that should be settled by the Majority among themselves,” 19 lawmakers said in a statement released Wednesday.

They added, “The minority believes that the welfare of our constituencies takes precedence over everything and that Congress must place our people first before politics.”

They also said that the termination of the period of interpellations on the budget was “inconsistent with the regular processes adopted and practiced by the House.”

The House led by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) abruptly passed the budget on second reading during Tuesday’s plenary session, skipping crucial debates on the measure which could have allowed public scrutiny on an election year budget.

Cayetano moved to end the period of debates and amendments for the budget to supposedly prove that he is not holding the fiscal plan hostage to cling onto power, contrary to claims made by his rival for the speakership Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque).

Cayetano then moved to create a small committee composed of House leaders which would thresh out proposed amendments to the national budget.

His allies then moved to suspend the session until November 16, avoiding any possibility for the Velasco camp to challenge his leadership on October 14 — the supposed end-date of the first half of the term-sharing agreement between the two lawmakers brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019.

Some lawmakers on the floor can be heard objecting to Cayetano’s motions, but they were overpowered by the speaker’s allies. Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), who was participating through Zoom, also tried to object, but he was not able to unmute himself.

Critics in the House have assailed the maneuverings of Cayetano and his allies as running counter to House rules and the Constitution. Several House leaders, however, came to the defense of Tuesday’s plenary proceedings, saying everything was aboveboard.

Now that there would be no official public debates on the budget, the minority said they will hold their own parallel deliberations which they would make accessible to the media and the public.

“Our countrymen need us. We repeat: Let us set aside politics and let us focus on the welfare of the people,” they said in Filipino.