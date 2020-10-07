Manifesto of support for Velascoâ€™s speakership making rounds

MANILA, Philippines — A manifesto of support for Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) to be the next speaker of the House of Representatives is now making the rounds.

The manifesto has been signed by at least 10 unnamed lawmakers who only identified themselves as the “Yamasaki bloc.” Six of them hail from Luzon,including one from Metro Manila, two from Mindanao, one from Visayas, while one more represents a party-list.

One lawmaker who signed the manifesto explained to News5 that they signed the manifesto without their names because the House leadership is oppressing them amid the speakership row.

The lawmakers said that when the “time of reckoning” arrives, they will vote to declare the speakership vacant and elect Velasco to the top post in the House.

“We strongly desire the youthful leadership that Congressman Velasco brings to the House of Representatives, a brand of leadership that we have confidence will bring the lower house to new heights of performance and trustworthiness,” the manifesto read.

“We honor Congressman Velasco’s silent leadership and the strength he has shown despite the various attacks and attempts to malign his person in light of the struggle brought about by the term-sharing agreement for speakership of the House,” it read further.

The lawmakers said they stand by the term-sharing deal brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019, wherein Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) is to sit at the helm of the House for 15 months, followed by Velasco for the remaining 21 months of the 18th Congress.

It is still uncertain what would be the next move of the Velasco camp after Cayetano and his allies moved to suspend session until November 16, thus avoiding any possibility for the Marinduque lawmaker and his supporters to challenge his leadership on October 14 — the supposed end-date of the first half of the term-sharing deal.

Rep. Sharon Garin (AAMBIS-OWA party-list) told House reporters on Wednesday that there are talks among lawmakers to convene a session ahead of November 16. Garin said that a majority of lawmakers can reconvene the session.

However, Cayetano ally Deputy Speaker Neptali Gonzales II (Mandaluyong City) said that a session like this would be illegal and would only amount to a “social club.”

Cayetano and his allies are daring the Velasco camp to show proof that they already have a majority of congressmen supporting them, as they have often claimed. Cayetano's camp is claiming to have the backing of over 200 congressmen.

“If you have a little bit more than 150 in a list, just show it, we’re gentlemen here,” Cayetano said in a Facebook Live broadcast on Wednesday. “If you have the numbers, show it to me. If you don’t have the numbers, just help out with the budget.”

Cayetano and Velasco had attempted to settle the term-sharing question with Duterte in a meeting last week, with the president saying that he wants the deal honored.

But the two camps now have different stories as to what happened during the meeting with the president, with the Velasco camp saying that Cayetano is to turn over the speakership on October 14, while the Cayetano camp says no definitive date was agreed upon. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Ria Fernandez/News5