COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad hit 800 â€” DFA
In this Sept. 29, 2020, photo, the officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs welcome home 16 stranded Filipino seafarers and three land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from China.
Released/DFA
COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad hit 800 — DFA
(Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 6:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 10,849 Filipinos overseas who have contracted novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed. 

The agency on Wednesday reported six new cases and two recoveries among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific as well as the Middle East. Meanwhile, a single fatality brought the death toll among overseas Filipinos to a grim 800. 

Of the cases reported by the DFA, 3,144 are active while 6,905 have recovered or have been discharged. Close to 2,500 of these cases have been verified by the Department of Health. 

"To date, the total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos is now 80, with a new report from an additional country in the Middle East," the agency said in a message sent to reporters. 

Filipinos in the Middle East and Africa make up most of the overseas coronavirus caseload with 7,130 cases between them. The Asia Pacific Region trails behind with 1,708 infections among Filipinos, followed by Europe with 1,201. In the Americas, 810 Filipinos have been infected with COVID-19. 

"The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic," the department said. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OFW OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
