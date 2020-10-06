Duterte's attribution of 'drug war' killings to drug syndicates 'a ruse,' HRW says

MANILA, Philippines — A rights watchdog soundly rejected President Rodrigo Duterte's recent assertion that feuding drug gangs are responsible for the extrajudicial killings linked to his flagship campaign against illegal drugs.

"President Duterte’s claim that thousands of extrajudicial killings since 2016 are the result of rivalry between drug syndicates is specious, self-serving, and utterly without basis," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said Tuesday.

"No one should forget that the 'drug war' killings [began] immediately after Duterte was elected as president in 2016. Since then, thousands have died and with the exception of the case of Kian de los Santos, there has been no successful prosecution of either police officers or mysterious civilian killers," he added.

In a pre-recorded televised address aired Monday night, Duterte claimed that he once conducted a "discreet hearing" on the EJKs linked to his campaign against illegal drugs. "What reached me is that sometimes there is a rivalry of turf," he said in English and Filipino.

HRW cast doubt on whether the hearing took place at all, arguing that its "far-fetched conclusion was never disclosed to the public."

"If Duterte had serious doubts about the conduct of the police, all he needed to do was announce a thorough, credible investigation. Instead, he made sure that experienced international investigators, such as the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings Agnes Callamard, were not permitted to set foot in the Philippines," Robertson said.

The president previously threatened to slap Callamard if she began her probe into the EJKs linked to the drug war. He also called former UN rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Huseein an “idiot” in 2016 and “empty-headed” in 2018.

"[HRW] and other groups credibly established that police or other local authorities perpetrated most of the killings. In many of these incidents, police routinely manufacture evidence, by planting drugs and weapons on dead suspects at the scene of the alleged crime, to justify their claim that the suspects had fought back," Robertson added.

He also pointed out that both the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency acknowledge that their anti-drug operations have resulted in the death of nearly 6,000 individuals. Despite this, HRW said the agencies have "no investigations to show in virtually all these cases."

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a report to the UN Human Rights Council in June, placed drug war fatalities at a much higher 8,000. Multiple rights groups in the Philippines estimate that the drug war's fatalities are as high as 30,000.

"Once again, Duterte is manufacturing a story, or ‘fake news’ to use the moniker he likes to use, to divert attention from killers in the ranks of the police to so-called drug syndicates. No one should be fooled by the president’s latest ruse," Robertson said.

Sen. Ping Lacson on Tuesday told reporters from Inquirer and ABS-CBN that while it may be "partly true" that some of the EJKs can be linked to rivalries between drug syndicates, "it cannot also be denied that rogue members of the law enforcement resort to killing drug suspects for various reasons." He added that this was "already validated when the Senate conducted inquiries sometime ago."

Lacson, a former national police chief, was chairman of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs when the upper chamber conducted a probe into the extrajudicial killings in 2016.