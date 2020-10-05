#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Calida's allowances, budget reallocations raised in OSG budget deliberation at Senate
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 5:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Senate panel on Monday moved to defer the approval of the Office of the Solicitor General’s 2021 proposed budget over Solicitor General Jose Calida’s allowances, the office’s fund allocations and its tasks beyond its Charter.

Sen. Sonny Angara, chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, deferred the approval of the budget of the OSG following the motion of Sen. Francis Tolentino who grilled the OSG on its proposed budget.

The Senate panel on Monday deliberated on the proposed budget of the Department of Justice and its attached agencies.

Calida’s allowances

Tolentino started his questions with the allowances of Calida, which he noted, is among the officials who received the most allowances for 2019.

The senator intended to direct his questions to Calida himself, but the solicitor general was unable to attend the hearing, following his doctor’s advice to take a rest.

Tolentino raised that reports noted that Calida is the second to the highest paid government official. He was referring to the COA’s “2019 Report on Salaries and Allowances” or ROSA which showed that Calida was paid a total of P16.952 million last year from P12.469 million in 2018.

“Bakit kaya nangyari dito, ano nagpadagdag, nag-increase 'yung budget or are there allowances being distributed by the OSG pursuant to your mandate, eh baka sa kanya lang napupunta,” Tolentino said.

(Why did this happen, were there additions, did the budget increase or are are there allowances being distributed by the OSG pursuant to your mandate that went to him?)

Assistant Solicitor General Henry Angeles explained that Calida receives allowances from offices the OSG represents. “It’s provided under the law that strengthened the OSG, Republic Act 9146 and also found in the admin code of 1987,” he added.

But Tolentino raised that there is a COA circular that states that allowances should not exceed 50% of the annual salary, “and apparently there is disconnect here.”

“COA has been asking you to not raise that more than 50%, and apparently the solicitor general has defied the COA memo or circular,” he added.

Angeles said this issue dates from previous administrations of the solicitor general, and they have always appealed this to the Commission. “We have filed a case on their disallowances and as of the moment, they are still pending resolution by the commission,” he said.

He added that there would be reimbursement if the commission finds otherwise.

Participation in preliminary investigation

Tolentino also questioned OSG’s participation on preliminary investigation into complaints. “Is this pursuant to the charter of the OSG? Because from what I know, the participation of the OSG is limited to representing the government on the appellate level,” he added.

Angeles said he is now aware of the OSG’s participation in the preliminary investigation level.

Tolentino did not specify a complaint, but in 2019, an ABS-CBN exclusive report said that personnel of the OSG may have been involved in preparing the complaint against key opposition figures over the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” video series.

During the House of Representatives deliberations on DOJ budget weeks ago, Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers Partylist) asked Calida for his office’s role in National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.’s perjury complaint against activists.

Calida said then: “Our mandate under the law is to defend the government, the republic, this is our job.”

Tolento continued: “So there is no basis at all. There should be no basis likewise for the expenditures emanating from government funds because the government now is spending for your preliminary investigation, fact-finding activities, which is outside the mandate of the solicitor general and should not be funded at all by the government because it is outside your mandate.”

Budget realignment

Tolentino also raised that the OSG has P24.5-million allocated for travel, and 87.75% of this is meant for foreign travels even if it is likely that there will still be a pandemic next year. “Where will be traveling outside the country?” he asked in Filipino.

Angeles said they are requesting to realign the budget for travel for capital outlay for the improvement of their office.

He added that the OSG has “repeatedly asked” the Department of Budget and Management to reallocate their intelligence funds to capital outlay, also to be spent on the improvement of the building.

Tolentino then asked the Senate panel chair to direct OSG to submit a report on the utilization of the intelligence and travel funds.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FRANCIS TOLENTINO JOSE CALIDA OFFICE OF THE SOLICITOR GENERAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte approval, trust ratings at 91% amid COVID-19 crisis — Pulse Asia
7 hours ago
(Updated) "Most Filipinos are appreciative of the work done by four of the country's leading government officials; public...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF studying lifting travel ban on foreigners
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The multi-agency pandemic task force has ordered a technical working group to review the travel ban on foreigners as some...
Headlines
fbfb
Task force sends out more cops 'to make homes conducive for online classes'
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
Joint Task Force COVID Shield said the directive was "buoyed by viral videos about how hard-headed quarantine violators would...
Headlines
fbfb
Start of classes through blended mode a 'victory' over COVID-19, Briones says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
“Today we claim victory over the destroyer COVID-19. Let our classes begin.”
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief: We do not authorize red-tagging
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"We do not authorize that (red-tagging). If they want to do that, they can do it on their own, but they should not use the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CHED tells universities: Remember students, professors' situation in giving out tasks
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Higher Education on Monday said colleges and universities should consider the situation of its students...
Headlines
fbfb
Año cries foul over busted Facebook accounts, slams company 'bias'
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The popular social media platform, which counts the Philippines as one of its biggest markets in the world, has not been...
Headlines
fbfb
'Time to vacation,' Palace says, encouraging Filipinos to visit newly-reopened Boracay island
1 hour ago
"The President's message is, we must live despite COVID-19 ... It is time for us to take a vacation after a very long lockdown,...
Headlines
fbfb
Bill seeking to grant Filipino citizenship to foundlings passes House
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill which seeks to grant Filipino citizenship to foundlings.
Headlines
fbfb
On World Teachers' Day, Duterte urged to realign intelligence funds to education sector
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Local government units and the private sector have had to step in to aid the education department's efforts to provide...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with