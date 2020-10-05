#VACCINEWATCHPH
AÃ±o cries foul over busted Facebook accounts, slams company 'bias'
In this Feb. 18, 2019 photo, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año addresses questions from the press.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 5:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Monday called into question what he said was Facebook's biases, pointing out that the "private" pro-government pages were taken down while pages critical of the administration remain active. 

This comes as the latest development after social networking site Facebook announced that it busted a network of accounts exhibiting “coordinated inauthentic behavior” which it linked to the Philippine police and military, both of whom have since rejected the allegations. 

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the Department of Interior and Local Government urged Facebook officials to hold talks with government counterparts and restore the Facebook pages in question, pointing out that the pages were taken down "without prior consultation nor were the administrators of these accounts afforded due process."

"The popular social media platform, which counts the Philippines as one of its biggest markets in the world, has not been transparent in the conduct of its investigation on the questioned Philippine accounts, even if it maintains a large presence in the Philippines," Año's statement reads. 

"We are also concerned with Facebook’s sense of fairness. For example, while it has actively deleted alleged fake pages linked to the military and police, it has surprisingly failed to root out the bots, or automated accounts, that are being maintained by political and armed groups that are actively seeking to overthrow duly constituted authority in the country. This raises a valid question about Facebook’s commitment to effectively police its own platform and the bias of their advisors," he also said. 

In response to the busted accounts, Duterte addressed the social media giant at a televised address, saying: "Facebook, listen to me. We allow you to operate here hoping that you could help us also. Now if the government cannot espouse or advocate something which is for the good of the people, then what is your purpose here in my country?" 

The chief executive at the time went on to accuse the social networking platform of encouraging communists, a label his administration has comfortably slapped on its critics. 

'Coordinated networks feign illusion of public perception'

Año, a former military general, added that while Facebook "has taken down alleged pro-government pages, it has allowed unfettered access to hate speech spreaders and purveyors of fake news from Communist Terrorist Groups, for example, who are actively working to bring down our democratic way of life."

He did not address the allegations of coordinated and irregular behavior. 

Over the coronavirus pandemic, the Philippine National Police has consistently posted content vilifying and red-tagging activists, government critics and even registered party-list lawmakers on its official social media accounts, none of which has been acknowledged by police leadership. 

The PNP is an attached bureau under the DILG. 

Speaking in an interview over social media news portal "Now You Know," University of the Philippines Diliman journalism professor Diosa Labiste pointed out that Facebook's position as a social networking platform came with a commitment to authenticity that discouraged any form of deception. 

"These accounts work on the behalf of certain actors like the government for example, and they work to mislead people... Facebook doesn't want to censor anyone on the basis of their beliefs, but these were taken down [due to their] systematic and massive operations," she said in Filipino.

"You can see that there is an intention to commit harm." 

Labiste added that with the looming 2022 elections, disinformation operations could be ramped up to sway results if left unchecked. 

On the same program, Red Tani, advocacy and communications director of nonprofit EngageMedia, also said that the free services of Facebook could put at risk the right to privacy and sovereignty in the time of elections. 

"Intent or malice isn't looked at by Facebook. What they look at is, is this content posted by real people or bots? Is the behavior coordinated? What results from this that we're led to believe that many people share an opinion, even though it's just small and coordinated network. And this is against the policy of Facebook," he said in Filipino. 

"It's been proven that fake accounts can influence elections... the effects are scary, and the Philippines' case is not isolated. What the government should be doing is helping Facebook by committing to remove this type of activity, because this can be damaging to health and democracy and many other facets," he also said. 

In late 2019, communications professors from De La Salle University cast fear over the growth of disinformation operations in the digital and creative industries in the Philippines, which they said was the world's "patient zero" in digital disinformation. 

 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: October 5, 2020 - 2:00pm

Follow this thread for updates on social media attacks, trolling, and other threats

October 5, 2020 - 2:00pm

The Department of the Interior and Local Government expresses concern with Facebook's "sense of fairness" following the taking down of Philippine accounts supposedly linked to military and police establishments for "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

"While, it has taken down alleged pro-government pages, it has allowed unfettered access to hate speech spreaders and purveyors of fake news from Communist Terrorist Groups, for example, who are actively working to bring down our democratic way of life," DILG Secretary Eduardo Año says in a statement.

Año urges Facebook officials to hold talks with the Philippine government to address the issue, roll back changes and restore the Facebook pages in question.

September 28, 2020 - 10:54pm

Duterte calls out Facebook over the removal of pages for "coordinated inauthentic behavior", which included pages linked to the military and police and an advocacy page of parents whose children were recruited by communist rebels.

"You cannot lay down a policy for my government. I allow you to operate here. You cannot prevent me from espousing the objectives of government," he says.

September 27, 2020 - 10:15am

The Philippine Army, which has been linked to pages that social media network Facebook removed for "coordinated authentic behevior", has a social media handbook for its official pages, its spokesperson, Col. Ramon Zagala says on Super Radyo dzBB.

"The use of social media is one of our tools in civil military operation. Lahat ng major units ng Philippine Army ay may sariling Facebook pages," he also says, adding it is safe to assume that most of the more than 100,000 soldiers in the Army have social media accounts.

Some of the pages that Facebook removed have been traced to an Army captain who is head of Army Social Media Monitoring Center.

September 15, 2020 - 8:07pm

Facebook India's chief failed to appear Tuesday before a panel probing allegations that the social media giant failed to take action against hate speech, the committee's head said.

India is the US-based company and its messaging service WhatsApp's biggest market in terms of users, and the firm is under pressure worldwide over the policing of hate speech.

Last week, a Delhi Assembly panel on peace and harmony had summoned Ajit Mohan, managing director of Facebook India, to determine if the social networking site deliberately ignored instances of hate speech on its social media platform. — AFP

August 6, 2020 - 7:24am

Facebook says it has removed a post from the page of US President Donald Trump over what it calls "harmful COVID misinformation."

The post was a video clip from a Fox News interview in which Trump contended that children are "almost immune" from the deadly virus.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," a Facebook spokesperson told AFP. — AFP

