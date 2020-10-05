2,291 new COVID-19 infections bring Philippine tally to over 324,000

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 2,291 new coronavirus infections Monday, with the national caseload climbing to more than 324,000.

The new coronavirus has so far sickened 324,762 people in the country more than eight months since health authorities first detected a case. Of the figure, 45,799 were active infections.

The DOH recorded the highest increase in new cases in Metro Manila (825) followed by Batangas (140), Laguna (128), Rizal (114) and Cavite (102).

Eightly-seven percent of the newly-reported infections occurred in the last two weeks.

DOH sees improvements

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that although the country is averaging 2,400 additional cases per day, some areas are still seeing increases in the number of cases for the past two weeks.

“We are seeing improvements sa in our response but we are still monitoring those areas with clusters,” Vergeire said in a briefing Monday.

The department also said that units for COVID-19 patients in hospitals have been expanded and contact tracing efforts have become more “efficient.”

The country’s recovery count, meanwhile, rose to 273,123 after 87 more people have gotten well. The day before, the DOH listed 18,065 additional recoveries as part of its Oplan Recovery program.

But the death toll increased to 5,840 after 64 more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease.

Over 24 million elementary and high schools students resume their classes Monday after months of delay due to the continuing threat of COVID-19. Unlike in previous years, campuses remain closed and students will be learning from their homes through a mix of modular learning, online learning, and television and radio broadcasts.

Some 3.67 million people have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country.

Globally, more than 35 million people have been infected with COVID-19. Of this number, over 1.036 million have lost their lives to COVID-19.