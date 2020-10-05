#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
16.5 million households to access broadcast education
Jacinto presented an exhaustive analysis of the radio and television platforms that can be used for education to the departments tasked by President Duterte to look into the sector during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July.
Miguel De Guzman
16.5 million households to access broadcast education
(The Philippine Star) - October 5, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Ramon “RJ” Jacinto has announced the enlistment of 315 radio stations, with an 80 percent population penetration, and television platforms that can reach at least 16.5 million households or subscribers.

Jacinto presented an exhaustive analysis of the radio and television platforms that can be used for education to the departments tasked by President Duterte to look into the sector during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July.

He also recommended the immediate, medium and long-term solutions for complete nationwide broadcast education penetration.

For the immediate term solution, Jacinto sought the help of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) in securing hours from 211 radio stations which, together with 104 PBS government radio stations, will provide an 80 percent penetration among learners.

For television, the undersecretary said analog TV was the best immediate solution which, when paired with channels available for digital terrestrial television (DTT) received by TV plus and GMA boxes, direct to home (DTH) like Cignal and GSAT and existing cable companies under PCTA and FICTAP, can reach 16.5 million households.

For the medium term, Jacinto recommended that the Department of Education or the local government units can subsidize additional TV plus and GMA boxes in areas, schools, barangays or homes that would need it. The same can be done with satellite DTH so the remotest areas can receive broadcast.

For the long term, Jacinto recommended the complete migration of PTV 4 to DTT that uses free to air broadcast and will not require a monthly fee unlike cable or DTH TV which have an installation charge and a monthly fee.

“The nationwide migration of PTV 4 using frequencies available to government will provide as many as eight clear channels, two or three of which can be devoted to education. For the most remote places, satellite to home or DTH is still the best,” he emphasized.

The estimated cost of the PTV-4 expansion is P3 billion to P4 billion.

SONA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Velasco ally gets booted out as deputy speaker
By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
An ally of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco was kicked out from his post as deputy speaker and replaced by a lawmaker who dared the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines enters list of top 20 countries with most COVID-19 infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
The Philippines overtook Pakistan’s caseload of 312,806, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco reminds Cayetano of honor: Finish budget and resign on October 14
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Velasco appealed to Cayetano to finish the deliberations for the 2021 national budget and step down from his post on October...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco allies being eased out of posts
By Edu Punay | 2 days ago
The speakership war in the House of Representatives has claimed its first casualty.
Headlines
fbfb
More rains seen as La Niña starts
By Helen Flores | 2 days ago
The state weather bureau advised yesterday concerned government agencies, as well as farmers, to prepare for the possible...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senate eyes raps vs more PhilHealth officials
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The Senate may file complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials...
Headlines
fbfb
More malnourished, stunted kids seen due to pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government is worried that malnutrition and the stunting of Filipino children will worsen because of COVID-19, which has...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases rise to 322,497 nationwide
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Confirmed coronavirus disease cases nationwide rose to 322,497 yesterday with the addition of 3,190 new cases, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Teachers’ concerns not yet addressed – Robredo
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education has failed to address the concerns of many teachers on the implementation of blended learning...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP cracks down on drinking, singing in public spaces
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
As classes in public schools resume today, police commanders nationwide have been ordered to launch a crackdown against persons...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with