#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senate eyes raps vs more PhilHealth officials
Sen. Panfilo Lacson said as far as senators are concerned – after they convened into one special committee to investigate the multibillion-peso anomalies at the state firm – that Duque, former PhilHealth senior vice president Rodolfo del Rosario and other officials are culpable for various criminal and administrative misdeeds.
STAR/ File
Senate eyes raps vs more PhilHealth officials
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - October 5, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate may file complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. who were not included in the list of those charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for alleged anomalies in PhilHealth, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said yesterday.

Lacson said as far as senators are concerned – after they convened into one special committee to investigate the multibillion-peso anomalies at the state firm – that Duque, former PhilHealth senior vice president Rodolfo del Rosario and other officials are culpable for various criminal and administrative misdeeds.

“We’re keeping our options open. We can initiate the filing of cases against people not included by the (DOJ-led) task force. Nothing prevents us from going to the ombudsman as one body,  the Senate or Congress – if the House of Representatives will join us because they also conducted an investigation,” Lacson said in an interview on dzBB in Filipino.

He said the senators respect the findings of the DOJ as far as its preliminary investigation is concerned, even as the chamber stands by its own findings based on the probe of the committee of the whole.

He said he was tasked by Senate President Vicente Sotto III to provide Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra documents considered by the committee as evidence of anomalies.

The DOJ, he said, is not yet done with its probe so there is still the possibility that Duque, Del Rosario and other officials will be charged in another round of filings.

Lacson said Sotto told him that according to his sources in the task force, there is evidence pointing at Duque.

The senator also said he was also seriously studying to move that some of the funds allocated to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) under its proposed budget for 2021 that are suspected to be pork, be given instead to PhilHealth to augment its funds.

At least P396 billion in the DPWH’s proposed budget are in corruption-prone lump sums, he said.

DOJ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Velasco ally gets booted out as deputy speaker
By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
An ally of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco was kicked out from his post as deputy speaker and replaced by a lawmaker who dared the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines enters list of top 20 countries with most COVID-19 infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
The Philippines overtook Pakistan’s caseload of 312,806, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco reminds Cayetano of honor: Finish budget and resign on October 14
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Velasco appealed to Cayetano to finish the deliberations for the 2021 national budget and step down from his post on October...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco allies being eased out of posts
By Edu Punay | 2 days ago
The speakership war in the House of Representatives has claimed its first casualty.
Headlines
fbfb
More rains seen as La Niña starts
By Helen Flores | 2 days ago
The state weather bureau advised yesterday concerned government agencies, as well as farmers, to prepare for the possible...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senate eyes raps vs more PhilHealth officials
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The Senate may file complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials...
Headlines
fbfb
More malnourished, stunted kids seen due to pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government is worried that malnutrition and the stunting of Filipino children will worsen because of COVID-19, which has...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases rise to 322,497 nationwide
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Confirmed coronavirus disease cases nationwide rose to 322,497 yesterday with the addition of 3,190 new cases, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Teachers’ concerns not yet addressed – Robredo
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education has failed to address the concerns of many teachers on the implementation of blended learning...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP cracks down on drinking, singing in public spaces
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
As classes in public schools resume today, police commanders nationwide have been ordered to launch a crackdown against persons...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with