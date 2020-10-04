Philippines logs 18,065 more recoveries, cases now at 322,497

MANILA, Philippines — Health officials on the 202nd day of quarantine in the country tallied 3,190 more coronavirus cases and 18,065 patients getting better, bringing the figures to 322,497 infections and 273,079 recoveries.

In their latest bulletin, the health department said 100 more also succumbed to the deadly respiratory disease, pushing the number of fatalities to 5,776.

Related Stories Philippines enters list of top 20 countries with most COVID-19 infections

Active cases are now at 43,642 or the patients with COVID-19 accounting for deaths and recoveries.

Infections in the country ballooned from 217,396 in August 31 to 311,694 by the end of September.

Just this week, cases since Sunday, September 27, grew by 21,409.

Mass recoveries continue

The health department has continued with its Oplan Recovery program, where it tags as recoveries those with mild and asymptomatic cases following discharging critiera from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines earlier this week broke into the Top 20 countries with the highest number of COVID-19 infections since its first reported case of a Chinese woman from Wuhan in end-January.

Despite this, officials maintained that the country's response to the crisis has actually improved taking into account the active cases, recovery and case fatalities rates and health system capacity.

Across the globe, the virus has infected 34.9 million people, with fatalities reaching more than a million also this week, per latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

Government has extended for another month the general community quarantine status in Metro Manila joined by Batangas province, Lanao del Sur, and the cities of Tacloban, Iloilo, Bacolod and Iligan.