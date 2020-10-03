COVID-19 cases in Philippines near 320,000 with 2,674 new infections

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:24 p.m.) — The country’s total caseload of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Saturday reached 319,330 after the Department of Health reported a total of 2,674 new infections.

Of these, there are still 58,606 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila accounted for most newly-reported cases at 1,046.

It is followed by Cavite (257), Rizal (165), Batangas (137) and Laguna (121).

The death toll has reached 5,678 after 62 more mortalities were recorded.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 recovery count stands at 255,046 as the Health department announced 459 additional survivors.

A total of 2,237 (around 83%) of the cases occurred in the past two weeks beginning September 20, with the remainder accounting for backlog since March.

This week saw 18,074 additional infections on top of the 301,256 recorded as of last Saturday.

At least 3.60 million people in the country have been tested for coronavirus based on the department’s latest data.

Over 34.16 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 1.01 million deaths, have been recorded globally, according to the World Health Organization’s latest figures.