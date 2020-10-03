#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in Philippines near 320,000 with 2,674 new infections
Medical technologists conduct RT- PCR test of swab test at Philippine Redcross in Mandaluyong last Sep. 24, 2020. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the department prefers antigen testing over the standard polymerase chain reaction tests (RT-PCR) tests because its results are processed faster. Antigen can have its result as fast as 15 minutes as opposed to RT PCR that takes 3 days for the result to come out.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 cases in Philippines near 320,000 with 2,674 new infections
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2020 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:24 p.m.) — The country’s total caseload of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Saturday reached 319,330 after the Department of Health reported a total of 2,674 new infections.

Of these, there are still 58,606 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila accounted for most newly-reported cases at 1,046.

It is followed by Cavite (257), Rizal (165), Batangas (137) and Laguna (121).

The death toll has reached 5,678 after 62 more mortalities were recorded.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 recovery count stands at 255,046 as the Health department announced 459 additional survivors.

A total of 2,237 (around 83%) of the cases occurred in the past two weeks beginning September 20, with the remainder accounting for backlog since March.

This week saw 18,074 additional infections on top of the 301,256 recorded as of last Saturday.

At least 3.60 million people in the country have been tested for coronavirus based on the department’s latest data.

Over 34.16 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 1.01 million deaths, have been recorded globally, according to the World Health Organization’s latest figures.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines enters list of top 20 countries with most COVID-19 infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The Philippines overtook Pakistan’s caseload of 312,806, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco ally gets booted out as deputy speaker
By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
An ally of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco was kicked out from his post as deputy speaker and replaced by a lawmaker who dared the...
Headlines
fbfb
More rains seen as La Niña starts
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The state weather bureau advised yesterday concerned government agencies, as well as farmers, to prepare for the possible...
Headlines
fbfb
Sell properties in Metro Manila, not those in Japan – Locsin
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Instead of selling Philippine properties in Japan, five houses owned by the Social Security System in exclusive Urdaneta Village...
Headlines
fbfb
'Manila Bay Sands' a costly effort that won't solve Manila Bay's problems — marine scientists
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
The addition of crushed dolomite rocks "cannot serve to anchor the loss of beach sand nor serve as replacement for eroded...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Blended learning in NCR eyed to shift from printed modules to full digital learning
By Christian Deiparine | 22 hours ago
Distance learning in Metro Manila will eventually shift to all-digital learning, as officials say printed modules are costly...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd NCR chief to propose students' visit to schools for interaction
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
Education officials in Metro Manila are eyeing to propose occasional visits by students to schools for interaction, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT issues dos and don’ts for ‘staycations’ in GCQ areas
By Rosette Adel | 3 days ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday released the strict guidelines for hotel staycations for leisure purposes in general...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH warns vs further easing Metro Manila quarantine
By Mayen Jaymalin | 6 days ago
Caution against immediately relaxing the quarantine in Metro Manila was raised yesterday by the Department of Health (DOH),...
Headlines
fbfb
Sementeryo sa Metro Manila, 1 linggong isasara sa Undas
By Ludy Bermudo | 18 days ago
Isasara sa loob ng isang linggo ang lahat ng sementeryo, pampubliko man o pribado sa buong Metro Manila sa nalalapit na Undas...
Headlines
fbfb
Curfew sa Metro Manila, 10PM to 5AM na
By Malou Escudero | 31 days ago
Simula kahapon (September 1, 2020) ay ipatutupad na ang adjusted curfew hours sa Metro Manila.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with