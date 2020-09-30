COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad breach 10,500

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday recored another spike in the number of Filipinos infected with novel coronavirus abroad.

With 40 new COVID-19 cases reported by the DFA, infections among Filipinos abroad are now at 10,507.

The agency said the newly reported infections came from the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe.

"The reported spikes are due to the belated reports received by our Foreign Service Posts in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. Meanwhile, there are no new COVID-19 fatalities reported today," a statement released by the department read.

The number of deaths is unchanged at 792.

DFA also reported a spike in recoveries, with 51 new reports on Tuesday bringing the total number of recoveries among overseas Filipinos to 6,727.

"To date, the Middle East remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries, under treatment, and fatalities among our nationals," the agency said.

"The Americas has the least numbers in all categories compared to other geographic regions, except in the total number of deaths, wherein Asia and the Pacific ranks lowest," DFA added.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health has confirmed 309,303 cases of novel coronavirus along with 5,448 deaths. — Bella Perez-Rubio