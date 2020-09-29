#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Gov't data show 'drug war' deaths increased by 76% in August â int'l rights monitor
In this 2016 photo, crime scene investigators are hunched over the body of Romeo Fontanilla. His killers were two men on a motorbike.
Daniel Berehulak for The New York Times/World Press Photo via AP, File
Gov't data show 'drug war' deaths increased by 76% in August — int'l rights monitor
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — An international rights watchdog on Tuesday logged another spike in the extrajudicial killings linked to President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign against illegal drugs.  

The report, released by Human Rights Watch, was based on government data and showed that "drug war" deaths rose to 76% in August compared to the four months previous. A total of 46 deaths were reported by the government in August.  

This marks another rise in reported deaths, with the months of April to July already marking a 50% increase with an average of 39 deaths as compared to the months of December 2019 to March 2020 when the average monthly death rate was 26. 

Drug war victims are 'sitting ducks' amid community quarantine

"'Drug war' operations are typically carried out in urban areas in major cities, targeting impoverished communities that are facing the dual increased risk from the anti-drug campaign and the pandemic. During the lockdown, these communities have been hemmed in by police and local governments, with residents largely confined to their homes," HRW said.  

According to the group, the community quarantine has effectively made urban poor communities "sitting ducks for anti-drug raids by the police and their agents." It has been 196 days since the Philippines was first placed under lockdown. 

Newly-minted PNP chief General Camilo Cascolan has denied that these EJKs ever occurred but has also said that police officers died during anti-drug operations. 

The government's own data recognizes 5,856 persons killed in anti-drug operations as of end August, only counting "police killings and not those by gunmen linked to the police," HRW said. Police routinely parrot the narrative that drug suspects fought back violently and forced their hand. 

However, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a report to the UN Human Rights Council in June, placed drug war fatalities at a much higher 8,000. 

"Domestic human rights groups and the governmental Commission on Human Rights believe the actual toll is triple that number," HRW said. Multiple rights groups in the Philippines estimate that the drug war's fatalities are as high as 30,000. 

"These numbers are horrifying however you add them up. That even more are occurring under cheerleading President Duterte, as Filipinos endure lockdowns, checkpoints, and quarantines in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 is further reason for the Human Rights Council to step in and investigate the country’s human rights violations," the rights group said.

"As long as the 'drug war' remains official policy, the killings will continue and impunity will remain rife." 

Government questions own data 

Last Friday, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP director for deputy administration, denied that EJKs increased by half from April to July, claiming that they rose by 5% based on the national police's data. 

Malacañang similarly dismissed HRW's analysis, with Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar alleging that it had "weak methodological anchor and severely falsifies realities in the country."

However, both the previous report and the one released Tuesday, HRW said, are based on Real Numbers PH, the government's unitary report on its campaign against illegal drugs which is issued by the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

READ: Analysis on 'drug war' deaths that PCOO rejected is from data that PCOO released — Human Rights Watch | PNP on HRW report: 'Drug war' deaths increased by 5%, not 50%, amid pandemic

COVID-19 DRUG WAR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MECQ for Lanao del Sur; Metro Manila, other urban areas under GCQ for another month
13 hours ago
The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases have reached over 307,000. Of the figure, 252,665 have recovered, while 5,381...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte warns Facebook over pages taken down for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'
12 hours ago
Last week, Facebook took down over a hundred accounts and pages with links to the Philippine military and police for “coordinated...
Headlines
fbfb
Another month of GCQ for Metro Manila
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
There will be no easing of quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila next month despite the government’s efforts to gradually...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco invokes word of honor; Duterte steps into row
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Speaker-in-waiting Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco yesterday took a dig at incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, challenging...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte not interested in extending term
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte does not intend to stay in power beyond his term, Malacañang said yesterday, as it maintained that...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Guevarra to look into COA report flagging delay of medicines procurement for BuCor inmates
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“In a congested prison where the risk of getting sick is very high, medicine is next only to food in terms of essentiality....
Headlines
fbfb
Smart expands 5G coverage to Visayas-Mindanao
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. has become the country’s first telco to launch 5G services nati...
Headlines
fbfb
PACC exec: Lifestyle checks needed to stop corruption
13 hours ago
President Duterte’s anti-corruption body yesterday differed with the Office of the Ombudsman on the conduct of lifestyle...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace cuts short work hours for ‘Kainang Pamilya’
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday shortened work hours in the executive branch to allow government workers and their families to...
Headlines
fbfb
USAID gives Philippines P10 billion aid for development
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The United States through the US Agency for International Development is extending $213 million or roughly P10 billion in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with