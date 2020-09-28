NBI official, Immigration officer bro charged for alleged extortion in 'pastillas' scheme probe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice charged National Bureau of Investigation official Joshua Capiral and his brother, Immigration Officer Christopher, for alleged extortion to clear people in probes into bribery at the Bureau of Immigration.

Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon said the charges against NBI Legal Assistance division Chief Capiral and his brother were filed before a Manila court on Friday.

Prosecution Attorney Honey Rose Delgado charged the Capiral brothers with extortion and violation of the anti-graft law or the Republic Act 3019. Recommended bail for the charges are P100,000 each and P90,000 each, respectively.

Joshua, an NBI official and lawyer, is facing an additional charge of violation of a provision of RA 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. Specifically, he was charged for engaging in “the private practice of their profession unless authorized by the Constitution or law.”

Recommended bail for this charge is P30,000, Fadullon said.

The Capiral brothers will also undergo preliminary investigation over complaints for violation of other provisions of the anti-graft law and the code of conduct for public officials.

The complaint for violation of Section 6 of Executive Order No. 608 or “Establishing a National Security Clearance System for Governent Personnel with access to Classified Matters” was dismissed.

A full copy of the inquest resolution has yet to be made public.

Arrest

NBI agents last week arrested the two in an entrapment operation. The STAR reported that the brothers received marked money from one of the persons implicated in the “pastillas” scheme.

The bribe was payment being dropped as respondent or to weaken complaints against them in the NBI’s probe into the racket where BI officials allow seamless entry of Chinese nationals into the country in exchange of a fee.

Early in September, the NBI filed graft complaints against 19 BI officers over the “pastillas” scheme, which was first revealed at a Senate panel inquiry.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chair of the committee, urged the NBI to file complaints against “masterminds” of the money-making scheme, noting that witness Allison Chiong said those facing raps are only “foot soldiers” and not the “big fish” in this corruption scheme.

The STAR reported that the NBI is also verifying reports that Capiral had been weakening other cases they investigated, including the drug case against confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa.