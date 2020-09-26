#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Tagle on COVID-19: You feel youâ€™re a threat
Tagle
STAR/ File
Tagle on COVID-19: You feel you’re a threat
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - September 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — What could have been a quiet vacation for former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle became international news when he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 10.

From his experience, Tagle said he realized that COVID-19 patients should have a great sense of interconnectedness, as it is not only the virus that will destroy their body, but also their emotional state.

“This experience of quarantine and all the fear and everything and also the anxiety… getting out of quarantine I realized that really, for you to survive, you need a deep sense of interconnectedness,” he said.

“Your enemy will be the feeling that you are isolated, that you are a threat now, that you don’t even trust yourself, that you are a danger to yourself, could be a danger to others,” he added.

In his speech during the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) Congress online, Tagle said that he intentionally came home silently so that nobody would notice him during his arrival.

But he said everything went awry when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Now Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, Tagle said that when he first left, he deemed himself an overseas Filipino worker, “but am now not only an OFW, but a COVID survivor as well.”

Before leaving Rome, Tagle had undergone a COVID-19 test on Sept. 7, which turned out negative. He tested positive upon his arrival in Manila from Rome on Sept. 10 and was cleared of the virus on Wednesday after his 14-day quarantine.

Tagle is the first head of a Vatican dicastery that tested positive for the disease.

He said that he decided to spend a short vacation, which is part of the summer break of every Vatican employee, in the Philippines this month to attend the 90th birthday of his mother.

Tagle said that he is grateful to a lot of people who have expressed their prayers and concern for him during his quarantine, sending positive vibes to beat the virus.

In his speech during the CEAP Congress, Tagle reminded the people of the importance of dialogue of faith and life and culture beyond creed, borders and COVID-19.

“I will say because of the situation right now in the world, we need the culture of dialogue because of the borders. Because of the physical, economic, educational and even religious borders that had become wider, more treacherous,” he said.

He also emphasized that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are required to come up with a general and collaborative response, which means breaking barriers that set apart every nation and race.

He said that the pandemic will just continue to worsen if there are still those barriers.

“Look what is happening internationally, instead of dialogue… the issue is politicized,” he said, such that you no longer know whom to believe – scientists, doctors, politicians, NGOs, etc.

“How you wish that they could sit down, share the truth that they have discovered and if everyone is unsure, then at least dialogue on the level of uncertainty and share the common uncertainty. And that is already a big step towards a general response,” he added. –With Emmanuel Tupas

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus infections in Philippines climb past 299,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
This brought the nation’s caseload to 299,361, of which 61,766 were considered active cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Approved COVID-19 vaccine by April 2021? FDA says that's 'possible'
12 hours ago
Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said that Philippines is in talks with 17 vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines may lose if it brings up arbitral ruling before UN assembly — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The Philippines may lose if it brings the issue of the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea row before the United Nations...
Headlines
fbfb
Amnesty: Tougher actions from UN, ICC needed to end right violations in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
In a report released Friday, the rights watchdog expressed concern that more people will die and more human rights abuses...
Headlines
fbfb
Malacañang: COVID-19 pandemic should not be used to push for election postponement
7 hours ago
“The holding of elections is a public service that the government must ensure to deliver,” Roque said, as he stressed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Classes suspended due to internet maintenance
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Several academic institutions have suspended online classes until next week despite assurance from service providers that...
Headlines
fbfb
No license, registration required for e-bike riders
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Electronic bikes and scooters that have a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour will not require registration papers to...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: DSWD should have used ‘Listahanan’ for aid
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development could have distributed all the funds allocated for the poorest households...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP chief pushes Code of Conduct in SCS
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay has called on his fellow military and defense officials in Southeast...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA sees COVID-19 vaccine in Philippine by April 2021
By Sheila Crisostomo | September 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The Food and Drug Administration assured the public yesterday that caution will be strictly observed in registering vaccines and approving clinical trials for vaccines against coronavirus disease, saying that safety...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with