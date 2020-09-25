#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CHR vows to go after military, police if links to taken down Facebook accounts proven true
Facebook said it linked those behind the Philippine network to the military and the police while the Chinese network posted about several topics including content supportive of President Rodrigo Duterte and Sarah Duterte’s potential run in the 2022 Presidential election.
AFP file
CHR vows to go after military, police if links to taken down Facebook accounts proven true
(Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 3:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Friday vowed it will go after the Philippine military and police if their links to Facebook accounts spreading disinformation are proven true.

Facebook head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher announced earlier this week that it had taken down 155 accounts, 11 Pages, nine Groups and six Instagram accounts for violating its "policy against foreign or government interference which is coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity."

CHR Commissioner Karen Gomez Dumpit welcomed the removal of fake accounts on Facebook but said the supposed link of the Philippine military and police to these taken down accounts “alarming.”

“If this is true, the Commission categorically states that this goes against the best interest of the public. In these times when cyber militias and troll farms are reported to drown out legitimate dissent and haphazardly label individuals and organizations as ‘enemies of the people,’ such allegations cast doubts on the agenda of these institutions,” she added.

RELATED: CHR urges PNP to enforce social media regulations amid 'baseless accusations' against activists

Facebook's Community Standards define "inauthentic behavior" as using Facebook or Instagram assets "to mislead people or Facebook" on their identity, purpose or origin, or on the popularity of a page or post, or "to evade enforcement under our Community Standards."

Links to military and police

Gleicher said its investigation found that the network between the taken down accounts posted local news on several issues including the pending anti-terrorism bill, criticism of communism, youth activists and opposition and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

He added: "Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found links to Philippine military and Philippine police.”

The CHR has repeatedly stressed the danger of red-tagging or the "accusing individuals of being subversives [used as a] strategy...by state against those perceived to be ‘threats’ or ‘enemies’ of the state."

RELATED: CHR warns of grave implications of red-tagging groups | Killing of Zara Alvarez highlights dangers of red-tagging — CHR

Although the military denied its hand in the smashed network, it also asked the social media giant to restore one page which it said was a "legitimate advocacy page."

The Philippine National Police said it will launch an investigation into the matter raised by the social media giant.

Dumpit stressed: “If proven that such malicious activity is a state-sponsored propaganda, the CHR commits to hold those perpetrators to account as they are violations of civil and political rights.”

Craft laws against disinformation

Dumpit also stressed that disinformation is a human rights issue. “False information causes serious harm to society, and Facebook has been weaponised against democracy and freedom of expression,” she added.

The commissioner said the result of Facebook’s investigation also showed the need for lawmakers to craft measures against those who “systematically purvey disinformation” while balancing it with the people’s right to freedom of expression.

She also called for improving digital literacy and critical thinking among Filipino internet users to reduce the impact of disinformation. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Franco Luna

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS FACEBOOK FAKE NEWS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US bill seeks to cut security aid to Philippines due to Duterte's anti-terror law
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Rep. Susan Wild (Pennsylvania) formally introduced Thursday (Manila time) HR 8131 or the Philippine Human Rights Act, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Gabby Lopez resigns from ABS-CBN
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
ABS-CBN Corp. chairman emeritus and director Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III has resigned from his post in the company...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines may lose if it brings up arbitral ruling before UN assembly — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
The Philippines may lose if it brings the issue of the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea row before the United Nations...
Headlines
fbfb
New UP chancellors named
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Board of Regents has reappointed the chancellor of its Manila campus and selected new top...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
4 days ago
Headlines
Latest
Coronavirus infections in Philippines climb past 299,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 minutes ago
This brought the nation’s caseload to 299,361, of which 61,766 were considered active cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Amnesty: Tougher actions from UN, ICC needed to end right violations in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 minutes ago
In a report released Friday, the rights watchdog expressed concern that more people will die and more human rights abuses...
Headlines
fbfb
After COVID-19 cases top 5,600, PNP to prioritize officers' health assigned to quarantine facilities
1 hour ago
Two major COVID-19 task forces led by the national police will work together to better safeguard cops assigned to mega quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Postponing 2022 elections a violation of the Constitution — senators, lawyer
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"Cancelling or postponing the election to pave the way for the extension of the terms of office of the President, Vice-President,...
Headlines
fbfb
Approved COVID-19 vaccine by April 2021? FDA says that's 'possible'
3 hours ago
Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said that Philippines is in talks with 17 vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with