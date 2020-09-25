Locsin: No pardon for Filipino drug dealers in Middle East

MANILA, Philippines — There would be no pardon for Filipinos convicted of drug charges in the Middle East, the Philippines' top diplomat said Friday.

Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. declared that he will not allow this.

"My order to my ambassadors there is exclude drug dealers from prisoner exchanges. You destroy my people I will kill let the law abroad destroy you," Locsin tweeted.

Several countries in the Middle East impose the death penalty for drug trafficking, including Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Locsin, however, noted that the case of convicted Filipino drug dealers in the Middle East is different with Indonesia.

"Unlike in Indonesia these dealers were not fooled," he added.

In April 2015, convicted Filipino Mary Jane Veloso was granted a last-minute reprieve as she was scheduled to be executed by firing squad in Indonesia.

The Indonesia government sentenced her to death for drug offenses in 2010.

Veloso's reprieve came after an appeal from then President Benigno "Noynoy" III and the surrender of her alleged recruiters in the Philippines.

Just last month, a division of the Supreme Court ruled with finality to allow a local judge to observe Veloso's testimony. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with report from Kristine Jou Patag