#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
AÃ±o: Government 'taking great measures' to protect human rights in 'drug war'
In this Feb. 18, 2019 photo, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año addresses questions from the press.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Año: Government 'taking great measures' to protect human rights in 'drug war'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 7:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año values and "appreciates" the concern shown by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the alleged human rights violations in the government’s drive against illegal drugs in the Philippines, he said Thursday. 

In a statement, Año changed his tone from just a few days ago, when he brushed off the reports as "fake news" perpetrated by "leftist groups" on Monday despite the claims being corroborated by government data. 

At the time, the interior secretary said he was intent on proving the allegations to be false and pointed to the lower crime rate in the country, although he employed figures that did not account for drug-related cases. 

READ: Fact check: Reported increase in 'drug war' deaths amid pandemic is backed by gov't data

"We would like to clarify that in the drug war, we are taking great measures in ensuring that the individual rights of the Filipino people are duly respected and protected," he wrote in his statement. 

"We likewise do not tolerate human rights violations as we have already prosecuted the killers of slain victim Kian Delos Santos as well as dismissed cops proven to have committed abusive and unacceptable behavior in their line of duty," he also said. 

The convictions over the murder of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos have been hailed as a rare victory for accountability in deaths in the "war on drugs."

The government's own data acknowledges 5,800 deaths in the campaign, which authorities say were caused by suspects figthing back. Human rights groups both here and abroad say the number could be as high as 30,000. 

The UN’s High Commissioner on Human Rights and the European Parliament have called on the Philippine government to remove its policies linked to the drug war deaths, with the latter even threatening to impose trade sanctions on the country should it fail to do so. 

Instead of addressing and refuting the allegations like he said he would do, Año flat-out disregarded them in his latest statement, pointing instead to the "checks and balances" in place within the national police and the department's supposed compliance to human rights laws. 

"We at the DILG are fully committed to abiding by the 1987 Philippine Constitution and swear to respect every individual’s rights as we, together with the interior and local government sectors, serve and protect the Filipino people," he wrote. 

The chief executive took on much of the same approach at the UN meet late Tuesday night, opting instead to discredit his critics and disregard the allegations held against him. 

"A number of groups weaponized human rights, some well meaning, some ill intentioned. Detractors pass themselves off as human rights advocates, hide their misdeeds under the blanket of human rights. Even schools are not spared from their malevolence and anti government propaganda. They hide under human rights but the blood oozes through," he said.  

"The Philippines will continue to protect human rights from scourge of illegal drugs, criminality, terrorism," he added. 

DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT DILG DRUG WAR OPLAN TOKHANG PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
September 23 marks the day the Philippines learned it was under Martial Law
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"The propaganda effort was so successful that up to the present, many Filipinos—particularly those who did not live...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ terminates re-investigation; complaint vs Pimentel up for resolution
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Department of Justice has terminated the re-investigation into the complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel, this time with...
Headlines
fbfb
Globe moving away from Huawei
By Paolo Romero | 20 hours ago
Globe Telecom has begun to replace its Huawei-supplied equipment to “non-Huawei” devices as the quarrel between...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco firm on term-sharing agreement
By Edu Punay | 20 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco might have been silent recently, but he is dead set on taking his place as speaker of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Limiting access to SALNs goes against Ombudsman's mandate — Morales
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
"Ombudsman Martires has his own motivations in issuing that memorandum. I think he misread the law," Caprio-Morales said,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Citing murmurs on COVID-19 fears, congressman suggests poll postponement
By Franco Luna | 28 minutes ago
"I've been doing my share of reading on this pandemic, and it seems that the earliest time we can realistically get a...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines may lose if it brings up arbitral ruling before UN assembly — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Philippines may lose if it brings the issue of the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea row before the United Nations...
Headlines
fbfb
Peralta says SC 'considering' online Bar exams next year
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court is considering conducting the next Bar examinations online, Chief Justice told senators on Thursday.
Headlines
fbfb
Over 10,400 cases of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad — DFA
2 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday logged five new COVID-19 infections and one new fatality among Filipinos a...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: No 'exodus', just fewer POGOs around
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Roque said "many" POGOs have failed to pay their franchise tax, a development that he said would please those who are against...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with