Over 10,400 cases of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad â€” DFA

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday logged five new COVID-19 infections and one new fatality among Filipinos abroad.

DFA said the new infections were recorded in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific and Africa. The lone coronavirus-related death was recorded in Africa as well.

This brings the total number of confimed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 10, 424 and deaths to 786. Almost 3,000 of these confirmed cases are active.

The agency also recorded 16 new recoveries among Filipinos abroad on Thursday, bringing the total number to 6,645.

"The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible," a press release from the department read.

Last week, the agency said it has repatriated over 174,000 overseas Filipino workers since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, latest data from the Department of Health places the national COVID-19 caseload at 296, 755 and deaths at 5,127. — Bella Perez-Rubio