#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Over 10,400 cases of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad â€” DFA
In this Sept. 23, 2020, photo, officials of the Philippine Embassy in Thailand assist 240 Filipinos at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they check in to their flight back to Manila.
Released/DFA
Over 10,400 cases of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad — DFA
(Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday logged five new COVID-19 infections and one new fatality among Filipinos abroad. 

DFA said the new infections were recorded in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific and Africa. The lone coronavirus-related death was recorded in Africa as well. 

This brings the total number of confimed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 10, 424 and deaths to 786. Almost 3,000 of these confirmed cases are active. 

The agency also recorded 16 new recoveries among Filipinos abroad on Thursday, bringing the total number to 6,645. 

"The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible," a press release from the department read. 

Last week, the agency said it has repatriated over 174,000 overseas Filipino workers since the onset of the pandemic. 

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, latest data from the Department of Health places the national COVID-19 caseload at 296, 755 and deaths at 5,127. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OFWS OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
September 23 marks the day the Philippines learned it was under Martial Law
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"The propaganda effort was so successful that up to the present, many Filipinos—particularly those who did not live...
Headlines
fbfb
Globe moving away from Huawei
By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
Globe Telecom has begun to replace its Huawei-supplied equipment to “non-Huawei” devices as the quarrel between...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco firm on term-sharing agreement
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco might have been silent recently, but he is dead set on taking his place as speaker of the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ terminates re-investigation; complaint vs Pimentel up for resolution
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Department of Justice has terminated the re-investigation into the complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel, this time with...
Headlines
fbfb
Limiting access to SALNs goes against Ombudsman's mandate — Morales
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
"Ombudsman Martires has his own motivations in issuing that memorandum. I think he misread the law," Caprio-Morales said,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines may lose if it brings up arbitral ruling before UN assembly — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 22 minutes ago
The Philippines may lose if it brings the issue of the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea row before the United Nations...
Headlines
fbfb
Peralta says SC 'considering' online Bar exams next year
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court is considering conducting the next Bar examinations online, Chief Justice told senators on Thursday.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: No 'exodus', just fewer POGOs around
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Roque said "many" POGOs have failed to pay their franchise tax, a development that he said would please those who are against...
Headlines
fbfb
Police told to enforce smoking ban due to added pandemic risk
2 hours ago
“In this time of pandemic when the coronavirus targets the respiratory system, smoking is really dangerous not only...
Headlines
fbfb
Climate body calls for action on finalization of Philippines' climate plans
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Climate Change Commission made the call Thursday following President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement at the United Nations...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with