#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Recto to DICT, Comelec: Safeguard 2022 elections from foreign interference
In this Sept. 9, 2020, screengrab, Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto is seen attending a Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) briefing on the proposed 2021 national budget through video conference.
Senate PRIB/Released
Recto to DICT, Comelec: Safeguard 2022 elections from foreign interference
(Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 12:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker on Thursday warned against possible foreign interference in the upcoming 2022 elections. 

"This early, regardless of our political affiliation, we should work as one in making sure that no offshore black propaganda operations would mar the 2022 elections," Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said. 

"The Comelec and the [Department of Information and Communications] should work as one on this, on how to install a firewall that would keep alien-generated or alien-funded content from fomenting hatred and widening the division among our people," he added. 

In particular, Recto warned against peddlers of fake news who he said should have no space on social media platforms. 

"The most dangerous swindle[s] are lies that destroy our democratic fabric, poison civil discourse, subvert science, cover up dismal performance and make public agencies less accountable," he added. 

This comes on the heels of Facebook's recent take down of a Chinese network "focused primarily on the Philippines and Southeast Asia" for violating its rules on coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity.

In addition to posting about naval activity in the South China Sea, Facebook's Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said the operation posted "content supportive of President Rodrigo Duterte and Sarah Duterte’s potential run in the 2022 presidential election." 

Facebook also listed Beijing's interests in the South China Sea, criticism of news outlet Rappler, praise and some criticism of China, and issues relevant to overseas Filipino workers, as some topics which the network regularly posted about. 

Gleicher further revealed that the network was comprised of 155 Facebook accounts, 11 Pages, and six Instagram accounts. Across these accounts, the operation garnered a following of 133,000 on its pages, 61,000 members of its groups, and 150 followers on Instagram. 

Pictured below are samples of the content posted by the Chinese network. 

"Foreign troll factories should be blocked from polluting the 2022 elections. Let the latter's results be based on the free and informed choice of our people, and not on manufactured stories designed to mislead them," Recto emphasized. 

He added that while he believes candidates will be "patriots," who "will not condone an intrusion even if it is meant for their benefit," he warned that there is nothing preventing foreign agents "who have so much at stake here from propping up their favored candidate and pulling down the ones they dislike." — Bella Perez-Rubio

2022 ELECTIONS 2022 POLLS DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY RALPH RECTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
September 23 marks the day the Philippines learned it was under Martial Law
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"The propaganda effort was so successful that up to the present, many Filipinos—particularly those who did not live...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco firm on term-sharing agreement
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco might have been silent recently, but he is dead set on taking his place as speaker of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Globe moving away from Huawei
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Globe Telecom has begun to replace its Huawei-supplied equipment to “non-Huawei” devices as the quarrel between...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte raises South China Sea ruling to UN
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
He promised to raise the issue at the right time.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Philippines needs open access to COVID-19 vaccine’
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
Developing countries like the Philippines need open access to the vaccine against COVID-19, President Duterte told the United...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Tugade against e-scooter registration
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"There is no official/final guidelines yet. The one submitted to us is an initial draft that is yet to be reviewed by...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG still open for applications for contact tracers
2 hours ago
DILG said it will do away with the deadline but instead “is adopting the continuous hiring system until it has hired...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP coronavirus tally breaches 5,500-mark; more than 4,000 have recovered
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Of the 36 new cases added to the agency tally, 10 are from the National Capital Region Police Office.
Headlines
fbfb
AFP bolsters directives vs insurgency amid alleged links to fake Facebook pages
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"The signing of the Joint Letter Directive and Joint Resolution will collectively adopt all pursued cooperative efforts among...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte slams critics for ‘weaponizing’ human rights
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
President Duterte slammed critics for “weaponizing” human rights issues as he defended himself before the United...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with