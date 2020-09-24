Duterte defends Anti-Terrorism law at UN meet

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte defended the country’s Anti-Terrorism Law before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (yesterday in Manila), saying the measure would address not just terrorism but also the “reckless response” to it.

Addressing the high-level meeting of 193 nations for the first time, Duterte underscored the need for the law, citing the Philippines’ experience with the Marawi siege in 2017 which involved foreign fighters linked to the international terrorist group Islamic State.

“Terrorism looms large. As I said at the Aqaba Process, the Philippines will do everything and partner with anyone who would sincerely desire to protect the innocent from terrorism in all its manifestations,” Duterte said in a recorded video message aired before the UN High-Level Debates.

“Our 2020 Anti-Terrorism Act shores up the legal framework by focusing on both terrorism and the usual reckless response to it,” he added.

About 1,000 militants and more than 160 government troopers died during the Marawi siege, which prompted Duterte to impose martial law in the entire island of Mindanao for more than two years.

The five-month siege, the longest urban war in the Philippines since World War II, displaced about 360,000 people.

Duterte said the enactment of the Anti-Terrorism Law adheres strictly to relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Global counterterrorism strategy.

“Most importantly, we remain committed to rebuild stricken communities and address the root causes of terrorism and violent extremism in my country,” he added.

Earlier, some sectors expressed fears that the Anti-Terrorism Law will be used to run after critics of the government and suppress civil liberties.

Officials denied this, saying the law has enough safeguards against abuses. Still, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed concerns about the measure, saying it could have “a further chilling effect on human rights and humanitarian work, hindering support to vulnerable communities.”

A total of 37 petitions questioning the legality of the law have been filed before the Supreme Court. Among the provisions being challenged are those that allow the pre-trial detention of suspected terrorists; enumerate acts of terrorism; punish persons who threaten to commit acts of terrorism and incite others to commit terrorism through speeches, writings, proclamations, banners or other representations.

In response, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said the law would pass the constitutional test. He argued that the provisions of the law are based on the resolutions of the UN, which require member-states to come up with their own anti-terrorism measures.

Protect Filipinos abroad

Meanwhile, Duterte used the same venue to push for the protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) spread all over the world, many of them health workers who opted to continue in the frontlines instead of being repatriated.

He said 345,000 OFWs need to come home as a result of the pandemic. “We have brought back half and are bringing back the rest,” he said of the Philippines’ biggest repatriation program to date.

He noted how many of them are seafarers rendered jobless because of the halt in shipping activities, particularly those catering to tourism.

Duterte also thanked nations who assisted Filipinos stranded in their countries.

He enjoined every country to adhere to the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, citing the need for “stronger cooperation in promoting and protecting the rights of migrants, regardless of their migrant status.”– Christina Mendez

