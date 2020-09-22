#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 death toll in Philippines tops 5,000
In this photo taken on September 2, 2020, Catholics wearing face shields queue up to receive communion during a mass inside a church in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
COVID-19 death toll in Philippines tops 5,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus crisis in the Philippines has claimed more than 5,000 lives as the country’s caseload rose to over 291,000, the Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The DOH registered 50 new deaths, pushing the toll to 5,049. Of the new deaths, 20 came from virus epicenter Metro Manila, 10 from Western Visayas and eight from Calabarzon.

A bulk of the newly-reported deaths happened in September, while eight occurred in August, three in July and one in April.

The Philippines recorded the second highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia with 9,677 deaths as of Monday. 

Health authorities reported the country’s first fatality related to COVID-19—a 44-year-old Chinese man—on February 2. The tourist was also the first known fatality outside China.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines increased to 291,789 after 1,635 more people got infected—the lowest in about two weeks. The DOH said only nine testing laboratories were not able to submit their data to the agency. 

Nearly 88% of the additional cases occurred in the last 14 days.

Metro Manila reported the highest number of new infections with 583, followed by Cavite with 102, Iloilo with 97, Rizal with 67 and Cebu with 57.

The DOH also logged 450 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 230,643.

Active cases stood at 56,097 Tuesday. Of the figure, 86.4% were mild, 9.2% were asymptomatic, 1.3% were severe and 3.1% were critical.

More than 3.22 million people have been tested for the disease.

In a speech Monday evening, President Rodrigo Duterte said the only things that people can do is “wear a face mask and that’s it and wait for the vaccine.”

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 31.2 million individuals, with over 963,000 deaths since it emerged in China late last year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: September 21, 2020 - 4:12pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

September 21, 2020 - 4:12pm

The Department of Health confirms 3,475 newly-reported COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, pushing the national tally to 290,190.

The country's death toll now stands at 4,999 with 15 additional fatalities. The DOH also records 400 new recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients to 230,233.

Total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) in the Philippines is now at 54,958.

September 21, 2020 - 12:15pm

Nurses and other health professionals with complete documents as of August 31 will be allowed to leave to work in other countries, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

According to Roque, about 1,500 health workers will benefit from the expanded deployment ban exemption. — Report from The STAR/Alexis Romero

September 20, 2020 - 3:04pm

Timezone Philippines says its operations are on pause because of the pandemic but that "it is not closing down anytime soon."

It adds that "through the years, we have acquired a lot of game machines for you to enjoy and for several years now, we have been selling machines to allow our dear guests to enjoy these games in the comfort of their own homes, as well as to declutter a little and give space to new and exciting games that we offer."

Timezone FUN is still on PAUSE as mandated by the government due to the pandemic that we are all facing. All our venues...

Posted by Timezone Philippines on Friday, 18 September 2020
September 19, 2020 - 9:41am

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announces that President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to maintain the one-meter rule on physical distancing in public transportation. — The STAR/Christina Mendez

September 18, 2020 - 5:33pm

President Rodrigo Duterte signs Proclamation 1021 extending the period of state of calamity throughout the Philippines due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The proclamation is effective from Sept. 13, 2020 to Sept. 12,2021. — The STAR/Christina Mendez 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alvarez: Government pandemic response ‘a failure’
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has openly declared that the government’s pandemic response “is a failure.&...
Headlines
fbfb
MGCQ for Metro Manila by end of the month if...
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez is in favor of moving Metro Manila and other areas under general community quarantine to the more...
Headlines
fbfb
Davao lawyer with IT background named to Comelec
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
Twenty months before the May 2022 local and national polls, a lawyer and information technology expert has been nominated...
Headlines
fbfb
Status quo at House; Alan meets with Paolo
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has managed to keep his leadership of the 300-member House of Representatives despite Deputy Speaker...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to address UN General Assembly for first time
16 hours ago
President Duterte will address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time today, even as some international groups...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Anti-graft office that restricted SALN access has stopped doing lifestyle checks on officials
By Kristine Joy Patag | 39 minutes ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has not been conducting lifestyle checks among government officials as chief graft buster Samuel...
Headlines
fbfb
Aguirre dares Tulfo: File complaint over immigration 'pastillas' scheme
1 hour ago
"I am here today not only to directly refute the accusation of Ramon Tulfo that I am the head of the syndicate of the so-called...
Headlines
fbfb
DOST: 13 hospitals involved in COVID-19 vaccine solidarity trials
2 hours ago
DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said the government’s inter-agency task force (IATF) has accepted the...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI official arrested over bribery allegations for clearance in 'pastillas scheme' probe
2 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation arrested their colleague for alleged bribery and corruption in clearing Bureau of Immigration...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros urges NBI to charge masterminds of BI 'pastillas' scam
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
A lawmaker is calling on authorities to identify and file charges against the so-called big fish behind the “pastillas”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with