COVID-19 death toll in Philippines tops 5,000

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus crisis in the Philippines has claimed more than 5,000 lives as the country’s caseload rose to over 291,000, the Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The DOH registered 50 new deaths, pushing the toll to 5,049. Of the new deaths, 20 came from virus epicenter Metro Manila, 10 from Western Visayas and eight from Calabarzon.
A bulk of the newly-reported deaths happened in September, while eight occurred in August, three in July and one in April.
The Philippines recorded the second highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia with 9,677 deaths as of Monday.
Health authorities reported the country’s first fatality related to COVID-19—a 44-year-old Chinese man—on February 2. The tourist was also the first known fatality outside China.
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines increased to 291,789 after 1,635 more people got infected—the lowest in about two weeks. The DOH said only nine testing laboratories were not able to submit their data to the agency.
Nearly 88% of the additional cases occurred in the last 14 days.
Metro Manila reported the highest number of new infections with 583, followed by Cavite with 102, Iloilo with 97, Rizal with 67 and Cebu with 57.
The DOH also logged 450 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 230,643.
Active cases stood at 56,097 Tuesday. Of the figure, 86.4% were mild, 9.2% were asymptomatic, 1.3% were severe and 3.1% were critical.
More than 3.22 million people have been tested for the disease.
In a speech Monday evening, President Rodrigo Duterte said the only things that people can do is “wear a face mask and that’s it and wait for the vaccine.”
Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 31.2 million individuals, with over 963,000 deaths since it emerged in China late last year.
Nurses and other health professionals with complete documents as of August 31 will be allowed to leave to work in other countries, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
According to Roque, about 1,500 health workers will benefit from the expanded deployment ban exemption. — Report from The STAR/Alexis Romero
Timezone Philippines says its operations are on pause because of the pandemic but that "it is not closing down anytime soon."
It adds that "through the years, we have acquired a lot of game machines for you to enjoy and for several years now, we have been selling machines to allow our dear guests to enjoy these games in the comfort of their own homes, as well as to declutter a little and give space to new and exciting games that we offer."
Timezone FUN is still on PAUSE as mandated by the government due to the pandemic that we are all facing. All our venues...Posted by Timezone Philippines on Friday, 18 September 2020
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announces that President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to maintain the one-meter rule on physical distancing in public transportation. — The STAR/Christina Mendez
President Rodrigo Duterte signs Proclamation 1021 extending the period of state of calamity throughout the Philippines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The proclamation is effective from Sept. 13, 2020 to Sept. 12,2021. — The STAR/Christina Mendez
