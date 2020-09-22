#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LIVE: Senate resumes probe into sex trafficking in POGO industry
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 9:57am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Tuesday morning will resume its investigation into prostitution rings that cater to Philippine Offshore Gambling Operator workers.

Through Senate Resolution 131, the Senate panel will examine the circumstances that push women to work under exploitative conditions.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros called for the hearing following a report of six Vietnamese women rescued in a Makati City condominium in September last year. They were allegedly held in a prostitution den managed by two Chinese women.

"Whereas, the objectification in the gambling industry as evidenced by the Filipinas in POGOs and the more serious problem of sexual slavery experienced by human trafficking victims here in the Philippines that coincidentally have POGO operators as clientele are problems that have underlying roots in the misogyny that have been normalized by a president who have delivered sexist remarks without care or remorse," Hontiveros said in the resolution.

Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATOR SENATE SEX DEN SEX TRAFFICKING TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MGCQ for Metro Manila by end of the month if...
By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez is in favor of moving Metro Manila and other areas under general community quarantine to the more...
Headlines
fbfb
Alvarez: Government pandemic response ‘a failure’
By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has openly declared that the government’s pandemic response “is a failure.&...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to address UN General Assembly for first time
10 hours ago
President Duterte will address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time today, even as some international groups...
Headlines
fbfb
Status quo at House; Alan meets with Paolo
By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has managed to keep his leadership of the 300-member House of Representatives despite Deputy Speaker...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH wants price cap on swab tests
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health wants a ceiling on the prices of real time-polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR swab confirmatory...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Robredo: Waiting for vaccine, spraying pesticide won’t solve COVID-19 crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Robredo pointed out the need to suppress the pandemic through medical and non-medical interventions, overcome poverty, hunger,...
Headlines
fbfb
Surfboard drifts 8,000 kms from Hawaii to Sarangani
10 hours ago
When big wave surfer Doug Falter lost his board in a wipeout in Hawaii, his best hope was for a local fisherman to pick it...
Headlines
fbfb
Davao lawyer with IT background named to Comelec
By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
Twenty months before the May 2022 local and national polls, a lawyer and information technology expert has been nominated...
Headlines
fbfb
Human rights not in the way of drug war – PNP
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday dismissed the recent clamor of the United Nations’ human rights chief for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Vice President ‘playing deaf’ on COVID-19 reporting – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday accused Vice President Leni Robredo of “playing blind and deaf” to its reporting of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with