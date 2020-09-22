#VACCINEWATCHPH
Davao lawyer with IT background named to Comelec
Davao City-based lawyer Michael Braganza Peloton, who has been appointed as commissioner of the Commission on Elections.
Facebook page of Cheche Diabordo
Davao lawyer with IT background named to Comelec
Sheila Crisostomo, Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - September 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty months before the May 2022 local and national polls, a lawyer and information technology expert has been nominated as the newest commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a statement released yesterday, Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas welcomed the appointment of Michael Braganza Peloton as replacement of former commissioner Luie Tito Guia, who retired on Feb. 2.

Malacañang confirmed yesterday the nomination of Peloton, a Davao City-based lawyer.

“We are confident that Mr. Peloton would serve the Commission with professionalism and integrity in the conduct of clean, credible, free, honest, orderly and modernized elections,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

Abas said Peloton is “a timely addition to the Commission en banc as his vast experience in the field of law and information technology will highly contribute in our thrust to further improve and revolutionize our electoral process.”

The official noted Peloton “joins the Comelec at an exciting and challenging time, as we have already started preparations for the 2022 national and local elections in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.”

“He will complement the existing members of the Commission en banc as we continue to strive to fulfill Comelec’s mandate in strengthening and advancing our democracy,” Abas added.

Based on his appointment paper signed by President Duterte, Peloton will serve for seven years or until Feb. 2, 2027.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Section 16, Article VII of the 1987 Constitution and existing laws, you are hereby nominated Commissioner, Commission on Elections, for a term expiring on 02 February 2027, vice Luie Tito F. Guia,” the paper stated. It is dated Sept. 17.

In May 2018, Peloton was appointed by Duterte as a member of the board of the Philippine Reclamation Authority.

According to Comelec spokesman James Jimenez, Peloton’s is a “regular appointment” as it was made while Congress is in session.

“This means he can’t assume office immediately. He must first be confirmed by the CA (Commission on Appointments). Contrast this with an ad interim appointment which is made while Congress is not in session,” he said.

Jimenez added that an ad interim appointee, on the other hand, “can immediately assume office, subject to subsequent confirmation by the CA.”

Aside from Guia, commissioner Al Parreño also retired last Feb. 2 after completing a seven-year term.

This left the Comelec with Abas and Commissioner Rowena Guanzon, now the remaining appointee of former president Benigno Aquino Jr.; Socorro Inting; Marlon Casquejo and Antonio Kho Jr.

