#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
More health workers now allowed to work overseas, Palace says
Healthcare workers wave to residents of an adjacent condominium who showed support to frontliners.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
More health workers now allowed to work overseas, Palace says
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 21, 2020 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:44 p.m.) — Malacañang on Monday announced that nurses with complete documents as of August 31 may now leave the country for work. 

Previously, only health workers with contracts as of March 8 were exempted from the deployment ban issued by the government. 

According to presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who made the announcement during a virtual briefing, an additional 1,500 health workers will benefit from the further easing of the ban. 

Citing data from a nurses' group, Sen. Joel Villanueva last week said that there are 2,000 nurses affected by the ban.

"The president has listened to the grievances of nurses. Those with complete documents as of August 31, have been allowed to leave for their work abroad," Roque said in Filipino. 

Lawmakers and recruiters alike have been urging the government to lift the restriction on deployment, citing the numerous health workers who are out of work in the country. 

Villanueva, who chairs the Senate labor committee, noted that between 2012 to 2018, there were 148,832 nurses who passed their licensure exams.

"This is more than double the total 65,108 nurses currently employed in private and public health facilities," he said, citing health department data.

Along with Villanueva, Senators Risa Hontiveros and Nancy Binay have also appealed to the government to lift the deployment ban as well as improve working conditions for health workers in the country. 

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles last Saturday confirmed that the IATF presented President Rodrigo Duterte with several ways through which he can respond to the concerns of health workers who are covered by the ban.

"We are communicating with the Office of the President, to President Duterte himself...We have stated in our letter to the president how many nurses would be affected and how many nurses would benefit if we allow those who signed contracts... beyond March [to leave],” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a live online session last Saturday.

“We have provided President Duterte options and let us just wait for the decision of the president regarding this matter,” he added.

Nograles, also the vice chairman of the IATF, did not elaborate on the options but claimed that the issue has been discussed repeatedly in meetings.

COVID-19 DEPLOYMENT BAN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Crowding at Manila's 'white sand beach' prompts relief of Station 5 commander
18 hours ago
JTF COVID Shield said Sunday that it is calling "on the people who plan to visit the Manila Bay to observe discipline and...
Headlines
fbfb
MPD exec axed over Manila Bay beach crowd
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
The police station commander in charge of the Manila Bay area was sacked yesterday after crowds that gathered to see the newly...
Headlines
fbfb
House leadership showdown brews
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
A fight over the House of Representatives leadership is looming this week after an opposition lawmaker raised the issue of...
Headlines
fbfb
Fil-Am prof’s COVID-19 test bags US award
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
A Filipino-American academic researcher has bagged a prestigious award for leading a successful innovative research to develop...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
5 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
PNP chief: Public also responsible for violations at Manila Bay
By Franco Luna | 23 minutes ago
"Let that be a lesson not only to the PNP but to all of us."
Headlines
fbfb
Lack of physical distancing among Manila Bay 'white sand beach' visitors alarms DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 49 minutes ago
People had been flocking to the stretch of the baywalk covered with crushed dolomite rocks since Saturday, when it was opened...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd urged to use P4 billion Bayanihan 2 fund to invest in technology for teachers
1 hour ago
"I would strongly suggest to allocate that [P4 billion] to our teachers, especially in technology that our teachers can use...
Headlines
fbfb
Human rights 'never got in the way' of war on drugs — PNP chief
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Despite calls by the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights to turn our back from the anti-drug campaign, we will never lower...
Headlines
fbfb
BuCor chief Bantag tests positive for COVID-19
2 hours ago
Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with