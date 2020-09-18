#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines' COVID-19 tally nears 280,000 with 3,257 new infections
MRT-3 commuters at North Ave. Station enter a train coach on September 14, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines' COVID-19 tally nears 280,000 with 3,257 new infections
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s new coronavirus cases surpassed 3,000 for the 11th consecutive day Friday, taking the national caseload to 279,526.

The Department of Health reported 3,257 additional infections, of which nearly 81% contracted coronavirus disease in the past 14 days.

The bulk of newly-reported cases were from Metro Manila (997), followed by Bulacan (282), Cavite (179), Negros Occidental (152) and Cebu (127).

The Philippines still has the most number of COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia.

The DOH attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to factors such as community transmission and the increase in the number of coronavirus clusters in various parts of the country.

The total number of recoveries in the country increased to 208,790 after the DOH recorded 733 additional recovered patients.

The fatality count, meanwhile, climbed by 47 to 4,830. Eighteen of the deaths occurred this month, while 13 in August.

Active infections stood at 65,906 or almost 24% of the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The DOH said it had removed 20 cases tagged as duplicates from the case tally. There were also 24 cases previously reported as recovered but turned out to be 14 deaths and 10 active cases.

Twenty testing laboratories failed to submit their data to the department.

President Rodrigo Duterte will “definitely” extend the declaration of a state of calamity in the Philippines as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, his spokesperson said Thursday,

The president declared a six-month of calamity last March 16. A day later, Luzon, home to nearly half of the country’s population, was placed under enhanced community quarantine.

Some 3.089 million have been tested for coronavirus in the country.

Globally, COVID-19 cases reached 30.06 million, including over 944,000 deaths. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Doctors’ group seeks end to all lockdowns
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
A group of doctors and concerned citizens yesterday pressed for the immediate lifting of lockdowns imposed to prevent the...
Headlines
fbfb
EU Parliament condemns ‘rapidly deteriorating’ state of human rights, press freedom in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The resolution, adopted Thursday with 626 votes in favor, seven against and 52 abstentions, denounced the thousands of extrajudicial...
Headlines
fbfb
France, Germany, UK challenge legality of China’s South China Sea claim
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
France, Germany and the United Kingdom have challenged before the United Nations the legality of China’s sweeping maritime...
Headlines
fbfb
Forbes: Sy family still on top, 2nd generation Gokongweis debut
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The country’s richest tycoons saw their collective wealth fall 22 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to extend state of public health calamity
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte will extend the state of calamity in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic six months after its declaration,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Manila Bay 'white sand' critics to file writ of kalikasan vs dolomite dumping
6 minutes ago
In a release Friday, Manila Baywatch said it is set to file the petition “at the earliest time” as the coalition...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros urges DFA: Press Japan on rescue of Filipino seafarers
1 hour ago
"Our government should sustain the fight by persuading the Japanese government to not only continue and expand [search and...
Headlines
fbfb
SC stands firm, junks petition to compel release of Duterte medical bulletins
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The SC in a resolution made public Friday denied lawyer Dino De Leon’s Motion for Reconsideration with Motion to Set...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks petition vs Elago, Anakbayan: Young activist not missing, can make her choices
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“The petitioners, the Court said, failed to make a case that AJ is being detained or is being kept by the Anakbayan...
Headlines
fbfb
EU resolution 'welcome step' toward accountability, reckoning — Karapatan
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The European Parliament adopted a resolution Thursday condemning the situation in the Philippines with 626 votes in favor,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with