#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace tells agencies to work together to provide free face masks for poor Filipinos
In this July 15, 2020 photo, members of the MPD Station 3 round up some 37 individuals, including two minors, for violating the citywide curfew and not wearing of face mask ordinances as they spend the night at a basketball court in Sta. Cruz, Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Palace tells agencies to work together to provide free face masks for poor Filipinos
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 7:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has ordered agencies to pool their resources and efforts to produce face masks that can be distributed to the public as part of the effort to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The directive is contained in Memorandum Order No. 49 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Wednesday.

"It is imperative to reinforce non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as minimizing face-to-face interaction, wearing of face masks and face shields, and observing social distancing, to complement our healthcare facilities and support our health workers in containing the further spread of the COVID-19 virus," the order read.

The order covers the trade, health, budget, and social welfare departments, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and the Presidential Management Staff.

The trade department will lead the production and purchase of face masks. It will consolidate various micro, small, and medium enterprise producers, cooperatives, and community organizations relative to the production of face masks. The agency will also support TESDA in gaining access to production networks and supplier markets for raw materials and finished goods.

The health and trade departments will determine the minimum and most cost-efficient and good quality specifications necessary for the face masks to be effective in protecting against the transmission of the virus.

The budget department's procurement service, meanwhile, will assist in the purchase of procurement masks. The funds for the purchase will be charged against the available released allotments of the health department. The budget department will also provide technical assistance in the downloading and use of funds subject to existing budget and accounting rules.

The trade and budget departments will coordinate with TESDA for the purchase of face masks produced by technical education learners.

The social welfare department, meanwhile, will use its networks and facilities to identify and distribute face masks to intended beneficiaries including recipients of the government's cash transfer program.

The Presidential Management Staff Assistant Secretary for Regional Concerns will lead in monitoring the progress of the face mask distribution.

The government has announced a plan to distribute 20 million free face masks to the poor to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 272,000 people in the Philippines.

FACE MASK GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE MODIFIED GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The worst of the COVID-19 crisis is over, Palace says
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Just two days after the country logged a record-high number of deaths due to COVID-19, Malacañang said the worst of...
Headlines
fbfb
Mañanita celebrant Sinas likely to receive promotion, PNP chief says
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"We have to evaluate him properly. The guy deserves also an evaluation and of course, a promotion, too. I think he has to...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio joins Del Rosario, Morales in ICC complaint vs China
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 hours ago
(Updated 12:19 p.m.) Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio will be joining former Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
'We might go back to ECQ': Año says reduced physical distancing in PUVs 'dangerous'
1 day ago
In a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte and other Cabinet members, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said he supports...
Headlines
fbfb
P1 billion lost to overpriced, China-made PPEs — Hontiveros
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 10 hours ago
"This is one billion pesos that could have gone to more PPEs, especially during a time when an increasing number of our health...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
DOH debunks ‘fake news’ in graphic shared by NTF advisor Ted Herbosa
3 hours ago
In a graphic of its own, the health department reminded the public: "COVID-19 is classified according to the severity of the...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
P89.1 million earmarked for WHO solidarity vaccine trials
5 hours ago
The vaccine solidarity trial in the Philippines was scheduled to begin on the third week of October. The study is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas tests positive for coronavirus
6 hours ago
In a message to reporters, House Secretary General Luis Montales said: “We are sorry to inform you that Rep....
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
'Composite' teams have 30 days for further investigation into PhilHealth corruption
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that they will ask the composite teams to finish their investigations into PhilHealth’s...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
DepEd aims to air 130 television episodes for distance learning weekly starting October 5
7 hours ago
Once classes open, DepEd Director Abram Abanil said the agency will be airing 20-minute-long episodes, with five-minute breaks...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with