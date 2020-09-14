#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace: Duterte to respect findings of PhilHealth probe panel
In a meeting at Malacañang last night, however, President Duterte told Duque: “This is not the time for you to resign… I have full trust in you… as of now. There is an investigation. Let it be.”
Presidential Communications Operations Office, file
Palace: Duterte to respect findings of PhilHealth probe panel
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - September 14, 2020 - 4:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to respect the evidence-based findings of the multiagency task force that probed the alleged anomalies in Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) "regardless of who is involved," Malacañang said Monday.

The justice department-led task force is scheduled to submit its recommendation to Duterte on Monday but officials have said the investigation on the health insurer won't end with the completion of the report.

While the Senate, which conducted its own probe, had recommended the filing of charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who is also PhilHealth chairman. 

Duterte expressed belief last week that the health chief is not corrupt.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte's remarks won't affect the findings of the task force.

"The president ordered the task force to conduct a fact-finding activity to recommend charges against individuals. I think the president will respect whatever evidence is uncovered by the task force regardless of who is involved," Roque said at a press briefing.

Asked whether the president would amend the report, Roque replied: "Of course, only the president can answer that question but I doubt it because he (has given) authority to the fact-finding (body) he formed."

"And I think since he was the one who formed that, he will accept the factual findings of his own task force. Of course, the final say will still be the president's and we cannot limit his options," he added.

PhilHealth is under scrutiny over allegations that billions in funds have been lost to fraudulent activities including the purchase of allegedly overpriced coronavirus test kits and information technology equipment, the unauthorized release of funds to hospitals that have not yet logged coronavirus infections, and the overstating of hospital claims to the health insurer.

Duterte has created a multi-agency task force to look into the allegations, which surfaced as the Philippines is battling the coronavirus pandemic. The task force is led by the justice department and composed of the Office of the Ombudsman, Civil Service Commission, Office of the Executive Secretary, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission and Palace Undersecretary Melchor Quitain.

Duque and other PhilHealth officials have denied involvement in anomalies and have expressed readiness to answer the accusations against them.

FRANCISCO DUQUE III PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
11 hours ago
Headlines
Pemberton leaves Philippines
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Six years after killing Filipino transgender Jennifer Laude during a sexual encounter in Olongapo, US Marine Lance Corporal...
Headlines
fbfb
Petitioners tell SC, OSG: Canceling oral arguments on anti-terrorism law 'disservice' to public interest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
“Cancelling the oral arguments will be a disservice to the overwhelming public interest in these cases,” the petitioners...
Headlines
fbfb
Low enrollment, pandemic shutter 865 private schools for 2020-2021 academic year
5 hours ago
Latest data from DepEd shows that of the total 14,435 private schools in the country, 865 will not be operating in School...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque says Pemberton to face US court martial
3 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson HarryRoque said the American court martial will determine additional punishment for Pemberton and...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
Palace: Residents affected by local lockdowns to get aid through 'Bayanihan 2'
By Alexis Romero | 12 minutes ago
"We will provide P5,000 to P8,000 aid to those who will be affected by the granular lockdown declared by the local government,"...
Headlines
fbfb
34 minutes ago
Senate unanimously approves medical scholarship bill on final reading
34 minutes ago
Senate Bill 1520, also known as the Doktor Para sa Bayan Act, seeks to grant scholarships to aspiring doctors as well as widen...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Groups urge UN council to probe human rights situation in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a statement, activists, lawyers, religious leaders and human rights workers renewed the call for the UH Human Rights Council...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Senate probe sought into allowing China-backed telco to build cell sites in military camps
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday urged the Senate to immediately probe a recently inked deal allowing China-backed Dito Telecommunity...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines reports 4,699 new COVID-19 cases with record 259 deaths
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 265,888, the highest in Southeast Asia despite enforcing the longest...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with