DFA logs over 174,000 Filipinos repatriated due to COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has repatriated over 174,000 Filipinos since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The agency in a press release Sunday announced that it brought home 9,671 overseas Filipinos last week, bringing the total number of those repatriated since February to 174,039.
"The DFA remains relentless in facilitating more flights, particularly from the Middle East. This week, the DFA brought home more than 7,500 of our nationals from the said region via 27 special commercial repatriation flights," the statement read.
The department further quantified that 11 of these flights arrived from the United Arab Emirates, seven flew in from Saudi Arabia, four were from Qatar, three from Bahrain and one each from Kuwait and Oman.
The department last week said it brought home 42,583 overseas Filipinos in August, an overwhelming majority of which flew in from the Middle East.
Meanwhile, of the total number of those repatriated, 61,716 or 35.46% are sea-based while 112,323 or 64.54% are land-based, the foreign affairs department confirmed.
"The return of Filipino seafarers also continues as the DFA facilitated the repatriation of more than 2,800 sea-based workers, including a Filipino fisherman who drifted to the waters of Central Sulawesi in April 2020," it said.
The agency added that it assisted "a cancer patient who finally arrived home in Manila on board a special commercial repatriation flight from Thailand last Wednesday."
In a separate statement released Sunday, the department said the cancer patient was among 76 Filipinos who flew home from Thailand on Wednesday, bringing the total number of those repatriated from the same country to 1,657.
"The DFA, together with its Philippine embassies, consulates and attached agencies around the world, remains fully committed to bringing home our nationals abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said. — Bella Perez-Rubio
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 921,097 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.
At least 28,819,490 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 19,133,300 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
The Department of Health reports 3,372 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national caseload to 261,216.
The DOH also announces 20,462 recoveries, raising the total number of recovered patients to 207,568.
Filipino travelers entering Nigeria would have to follow provisional quarantine protocols, including the presentation of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR at country of departure pre-boarding.
The DFA said the PCR test must be done within 56 hours before departure and preferably within 72 hours pre-boarding.
"Furthermore, passengers/ travelers are required to register via an online national payment portal and pay for a repeat (second) PCR test upon arrival in Nigeria," the agency said in an advisory.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 916,372 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.
At least 28,534,330 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 19,016,500 people are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
The Department of Health registers 4,935 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019. This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections to 257,863.
186 more patients succumbed to the illness while 619 additional survivors are recorded.
