#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lacson questions billions in intel funds allocated to Duterteâs office in proposed 2021 budget
Sen. Panfilo Lacson attending a plenary session of the upper chamber on Sept. 8, 2020.
Released/Senate PRIB, Joseph Vidal
Lacson questions billions in intel funds allocated to Duterte’s office in proposed 2021 budget
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 11, 2020 - 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ping Lacson on Friday said he intends to question the country's economic managers over the proposed intelligence funds allocated to President Rodrigo Duterte's office for 2021 which he found to be a little excessive. 

“We want to find out, and I myself intend to ask this question when the Office of the President’s budget is up for discussion. When you say P4.5 billion a year under one agency, which is the Office of the President, which is not a big office, how do they spend that? That's the question,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino during an interview with ANC's "Headstart."

Lacson added that though the amount requested by the chief executive's office is a little lower compared to 2020, he still finds it "a bit too much." 

In total, Duterte's office is seeking an P8.23 billion budget for 2021, which is slightly lower than the 8.25 billion it received in 2020. 

Under this same fund, P2.25 billion each is allocated for confidential expenses and intelligence expenses. 

Given this, Lacson said he intends to find out how the Office of the President has previously spent its intelligence funds. 

He further recalled that when intelligence and confidential funds were first allocated to the president's office, it was by the hundreds of millions rather than billions. 

"It started I think with P700 plus million. I cannot recall anymore which administration and then it ballooned to something like P2 billion, P2.5 billion and now it’s more than P4 billion just for the Office of the President,” Lacson said. 

The former Philippine National Police chief also pointed out that Duterte can control the release of intelligence funds under other agencies in the executive department.

"The president has more control over other intelligence funds of the entire bureaucracy," he said, citing in specific the Department of National Defense, the PNP, the Bureau of Customs, and the Bureau of Internal Revenue which all of have their own intelligence funds. 

Lacson also noted that the Office of the President further receives "billions of pesos a year" in remittances from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

2021 NATIONAL BUDGET LACSON OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
93 Bilibid inmates walk free
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Almost a hundred prisoners in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City walked free yesterday, mostly after being granted...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: No ‘exchange’ for Pemberton release
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
There was no “exchange” in the absolute pardon granted by President Duterte to convicted killer US Marine Lance...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque believes Pemberton pardon linked to Duterte’s desire to get COVID-19 vaccine access
21 hours ago
In justifying his boss’ surprise move, Roque stressed that Duterte has repeatedly emphasized the need for a coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
95 Pinoys swapped for 2 pardoned Emiratis
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
In exchange for two Emiratis pardoned by President Duterte, 95 Filipinos detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for various...
Headlines
fbfb
NTC officially recalls ABS-CBN frequencies
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission has officially recalled the frequencies of ABS-CBN Corp., more than four months...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
AFP on Dito cell sites in military camps: 'Very low' risk of spying
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 11 minutes ago
"It's a low threat in terms of the raised concerns about spying, concerns about listening devices or eavesdropping. We have...
Headlines
fbfb
33 minutes ago
US COVID-19 vaccine makers didn't ask for conditions from Philippines — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 33 minutes ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stressed that all potential COVID-19 vaccines will undergo the regulatory process...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Pemberton to remain in military compound while BI takes over custody for deportation processing
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was granted pardon over killing US transgender woman Jennifer Laude, will remain in...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
'More than money, it is about memory': Fight against dictatorship continues for some Marcos victims
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
For Martial Law survivors and families of victims, the importance Republic Act 10368 — the Human Rights Victims Reparation...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
DOT: Safety marshals to monitor beaches
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Safety marshals should be deployed in beach and island destinations when they reopen, in line with ensuring that physical...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with