SC prodded: Compel government on mass testing

MANILA, Philippines — After waiting for two months with no action on their petition, the group Citizens Urgent Response to End COVID-19 (CURE COVID) yesterday reiterated their appeal to the Supreme Court (SC) to compel the Department of Health (DOH) and other concerned government agencies to conduct proactive mass testing of suspected coronavirus patients.

The CURE COVID, assisted by the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL), filed its 13-page manifestation and motion asking the SC to give due course to its mandamus petition and order the respondents to submit their comments.

Named respondents in the petition are Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, National Task Force on COVID-19 head Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana; NTF vice chairman Interior Secretary Eduardo Año; Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) members Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles; and National Action Plan Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr.

The petitioners said that from the time they filed their petition last July 2, there had been several important developments on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“These developments, rather than diminishing the demands of petitioners in the petition, actually amplify the need for a writ of mandamus to be issued. Almost six months into community quarantine, we see no signs of abating the effects of the pandemic,” said CURE COVID spokesperson and former social welfare secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

While experts see a “flattening of the curve” by the end of September, the group said there is a need for more testing to monitor the progress of COVID-19 and ensure a system of early detection and surveillance of possible cases, which is essential to mass testing.

From the time they filed their petition, “in those two months, the right to health and information in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic have incessantly been violated by the government. It seems that the government is intent on allowing this health crisis to upend the country and plunge it into an economic and public health catastrophe,” said CURE COVID.

It pointed out that last July 31, the country registered a total of 93,354 cases and, by the end of August, the figure jumped to 220,819 or an increase of 127,465 confirmed cases.

According to CURE COVID, the average national positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 10.6 percent, which is beyond the ideal 5 percent set by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the standard for loosening public health and social measures such as community quarantine.

But recently, the positivity rate reached 11 to 12 percent, with some areas outside the National Capital Region (NCR) scoring 17 to 18 percent.

The high positivity rate is reportedly an indication that the government failed to conduct comprehensive surveillance and testing of suspected cases. The DOH’s data also reportedly showed there is a testing backlog of 10,982 samples as of Sept. 2.

“Clearly, the government, through the DOH, is not conducting enough COVID-19 tests nationwide,” the petitioners claimed.

They also mentioned that there has been an alarming surge in confirmed cases and congestion and closure of NCR-based private and government hospitals. The government responded by placing NCR and the nearby provinces under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The DOH reported that confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide yesterday jumped to 248,947 with the addition of 3,821 cases recorded from 105 laboratories.

Of the new cases, DOH said 86 percent or 3,277 occurred within the past 14 days. A majority or 53 percent of these came from the NCR.

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) accounted for 661 or 20 percent of the newly reported cases, while Central Luzon posted six percent or 196.

Additional 563 recoveries bring the total to 186,058 patients who recovered from the deadly infection.

But DOH said the number of COVID-related fatalities went up to 4,066 with 80 additional fatalities. Of the 80 deaths, 23 or 29 percent occurred in September while the rest happened from May to August.

Nearly half or 35 of the additional deaths were recorded in NCR, 16 from Central Visayas, 13 in Calabarzon and six in Western Visayas.

COVID-19 response chief implementer Galvez said Tuesday the government should strictly implement the no home quarantine policy for even asymptomatic and mild cases to prevent the spread of the virus among family members.

Galvez cited his recent visits to Cotabato, Iligan and Cagayan de Oro cities wherein cases increased in number among households with COVID-19 patients on quarantine but not totally isolated from their relatives.

He said that Valenzuela City and Bulacan were right when they implemented a no home quarantine policy and provided quarantine hotels to patients that resulted in the decline of COVID-19 in these areas.

“I strongly agree that we need to be very aggressive and absolute that all positive cases should be isolated from their families to prevent the transmission of the virus,” he said.

Galvez said the IATF had approved a resolution to ban home quarantine for COVID patients.

Contact tracing

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) reiterated that contact tracing personal information forms now mandated for filling up in shopping malls, stores and restaurants during the pandemic should only contain necessary information for tracing, as it discouraged the collection of signatures and other unnecessary personal information.

The statement comes in light of inquiries and complaints before the NPC that private establishments as well as some government agencies collect signatures and other personal data that are immaterial in the COVID-19 contact-tracing efforts.

“In every aspect of the data processing cycle, activities must observe the basic principles of transparency, legitimate purpose and proportionality,” said Stephen John Duma of the NPC Compliance and Monitoring Division.

Duma noted that while the contact tracing forms of businesses collect unnecessary information, they are also deficient in providing information to data subjects on the reasons for the collection of their personal data, and how they will store and dispose of it to safeguard from breach.

The NPC reminded data protection officers (DPOs) of their ever-evolving duties in a fast-changing landscape, highlighting the need to update their privacy notice and manual, and redo a privacy impact assessment against the backdrop of the health crisis.

Duma cited DPOs’ responsibility in providing a clear and accessible privacy notice that gives data subjects sufficient information on data collection, processing, storage and disposal activities to weigh out risks in giving their personal data.

The retention period and the legal or technical basis for it, where applicable, must also be disclosed.

Privacy notices must also specify the parties and authorities to whom the data will be disclosed or shared with and for what purpose.

Duma also stressed the importance of including the DPO’s name and contact information in privacy notices in order to enlighten prospective data subjects of the establishment’s data protection measures.

“The commission is more than willing to provide businesses and agencies the required guidance in formulating policies and implementing measures that capture the privacy and protection needs of their data subjects,” he said. – Mayen Jaymalin, Jose Rodel Clapano, Rainier Allan Ronda