Concerns over telco towers at military camps downplayed
Photo shows a communications tower at Camp Aguinaldo.
Boy Santos
Concerns over telco towers at military camps downplayed
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - September 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. downplayed yesterday security concerns over the installation of telecommunication towers inside military camps by third telco Dito Telecommunity Corp., a consortium that includes a Chinese government-owned firm.

Esperon dismissed fears of espionage as mere folly and said the installation of cellular sites should even be welcomed by the public.

He told reporters it’s foolishness to think that they would be spying, since the camps are under our control.

Dito Telecommunity is a firm led by Davao City-based businessman Dennis Uy and includes Beijing’s state-owned China Telecommunications Co.

Esperon said he sees no security problem as the Department of National Defense has given the green light for the installation of cell sites of Dito Telecommunity.

He said it doesn’t matter what equipment one uses if you are determined to commit espionage.

He added that the cell sites would give better telco coverage and service to the public and possibly set up a national broadband network.

Defense Secretary Deflin Lorenzana said it is only fair for Dito Telecommunity since they also want to secure their facilities inside military camps while providing signal and telco services in the country.

Dito Telecommunity would only be allowed in camps where the two other network providers, Smart Communications and Globe Telecom, have existing towers.

Lorenzana said that he was given assurance by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that there would be safeguards to ensure that the security of the camps will be maintained.

The AFP also assured the public that there would be safeguards and security measures in place following the planned construction of towers inside military camps by Dito Telecommunity.

AFP spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said that they understand the security concerns over the deal with Dito but gave assurance that national security will not be compromised.

He noted that the AFP is in coordination with concerned departments, including the Department of National Defense and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, to iron out these concerns.

“What we are trying to assure the public together with other concerned agencies of government that learned and experts in the field will be there for us to come up with necessary means and measures to minimize the chances for them to eavesdrop and compromise national security,” he added.

He said that experts who understand processes and technical aspects have been tapped to allay security fears.

Arevalo noted that the privilege to construct cell sites inside camps is not solely for Dito, but for other network providers as well.

These companies have asked the AFP to protect vital infrastructure in order to deliver services to the public, which is usually targeted by terrorist groups for extortion or arson.

The AFP does not receive any monetary compensation for the construction but said they receive training and equipment from companies as pay for the installment of infrastructure inside camps. – Cecille Suerte Felipe

