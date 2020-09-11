DICT action sought by tower builders

MANILA, Philippines — The government has only itself to blame for the long delay in building common towers needed to improve telecommunications services in the country, sources said.

The sources from the telecommunications tower building industry said the problem lies with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which has been dragging its feet on their applications for ICT certificate of registration.

They stressed that many local government units have already opened their doors to common tower companies that are willing to invest and build common towers to resolve and develop a robust ICT environment, in line with the overall objective of enhancing wireless network coverage and quality ICT services across the country.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Quezon City government as one example has actually already talked to potential common tower builders.But the companies have not been able to secure certificates as independent tower companies.

They lamented the inaction of the DICT, where their applications for certification have piled up.?Under DICT’s Department Circular No. 008, no entity shall own, construct, manage or operate Shared Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure (PTTI) unless otherwise granted an ITC Certificate of Registration.

“The LGUs cannot accommodate us and heed the President’s call to improve the telco services in the country precisely because of inaction of DICT on our application for certificates.

How can we address the increasing demand for connectivity and better quality of ICT services and fast-track the transformation of the country to the ‘new normal’ when our hands are tied also?” argued an industry insider, who requested anonymity due to lack of authority to speak for the group.