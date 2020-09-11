#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DICT action sought by tower builders
The sources from the telecommunications tower building industry said the problem lies with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which has been dragging its feet on their applications for ICT certificate of registration.
BusinessWorld/File
DICT action sought by tower builders
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - September 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government has only itself to blame for the long delay in building common towers needed to improve telecommunications services in the country, sources said.

The sources from the telecommunications tower building industry said the problem lies with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which has been dragging its feet on their applications for ICT certificate of registration.

They stressed that many local government units have already opened their doors to common tower companies that are willing to invest and build common towers to resolve and develop a robust ICT environment, in line with the overall objective of enhancing wireless network coverage and quality ICT services across the country.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Quezon City government as one example has actually already talked to potential common tower builders.But the companies have not been able to secure certificates as independent tower companies.

They lamented the inaction of the DICT, where their applications for certification have piled up.?Under DICT’s Department Circular No. 008, no entity shall own, construct, manage or operate Shared Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure (PTTI) unless otherwise granted an ITC Certificate of Registration.

“The LGUs cannot accommodate us and heed the President’s call to improve the telco services in the country precisely because of inaction of DICT on our application for certificates.

How can we address the increasing demand for connectivity and better quality of ICT services and fast-track the transformation of the country to the ‘new normal’ when our hands are tied also?” argued an industry insider, who requested anonymity due to lack of authority to speak for the group.

DICT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines’ COVID-19 cases hit 248,947 as deaths breach 4,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Data from the DOH showed that 3,821 more people have contracted the novel coronavirus, of which 54% or 2,079 were...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque believes Pemberton pardon linked to Duterte’s desire to get COVID-19 vaccine access
9 hours ago
In justifying his boss’ surprise move, Roque stressed that Duterte has repeatedly emphasized the need for a coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Recto on Dito cell sites: Military camps should be no-go zones for possible 'electronic Trojan horse'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
A senator on Thursday questioned the Department of National Defense's decision to allow China-backed Dito Telecommunity Corp....
Headlines
fbfb
Poe: Why is DPWH's flood control budget bigger than DOH budget in 2021?
7 hours ago
Poe pointed out that, under the proposed 2021 national budget, at least P150 billion is allocated to the Department of Public...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ re-opens probe into Pimentel, to include Makati Med report on quarantine breach
By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
The Department of Justice has reopened its probe into the quarantine protocol breach complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
WHO: A little compassion can prevent suicides
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Simply listen and save lives.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Concerns over telco towers at military camps downplayed
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. downplayed yesterday security concerns over the installation of telecommunication...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Metro Manila mayors amenable to ‘Undas’ cemetery closures
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Several Metro Manila mayors have ordered the closure of public and private cemeteries during All Saints’ and All Souls’...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
NTC officially recalls ABS-CBN frequencies
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The National Telecommunications Commission has officially recalled the frequencies of ABS-CBN Corp., more than four months...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DICT action sought by tower builders
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The government has only itself to blame for the long delay in building common towers needed to improve telecommunications...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with