#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
4 in 10 Pinoys expect economy to worsen â€” SWS
The poll, conducted from July 3 to 6, found 40 percent of Filipinos expecting the economy to worsen against 30 percent expecting it to improve.
Miguel De Guzman, file
4 in 10 Pinoys expect economy to worsen — SWS
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - September 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Four in 10 adult Filipinos expect the economy to worsen in the next 12 months, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) mobile phone survey showed.

The poll, conducted from July 3 to 6, found 40 percent of Filipinos expecting the economy to worsen against 30 percent expecting it to improve.

This resulted in a net economic optimism score of -9, classified by the SWS as “mediocre.”

This was 47 points below the “very high” +38 in December 2019 and the lowest since the “low” –19 in February 2009, the pollster said.

Malacañang said it understands the negative outlook of the survey respondents but expressed confidence that things would get better when the economy is reopened.

“The only way to recover is to have livelihood and to reopen the economy. We understand why our countrymen are pessimistic but as economic managers said, ‘We have hit rock bottom and the only way to go is up’,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said at a press briefing yesterday.

“We are reopening the economy and we are preparing in case some people get sick precisely because we have returned to work. I think we are recovering. It will not be as bad, it can only be better,” he added.

Roque reminded the public that the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over so they should take care of themselves.

In the survey, 24 percent of adult Filipinos expect the economy to stay the same.

In the Visayas, the net economic optimism fell from the very high +33 in December 2019 to extremely low –30 in July 2020.

It dropped from excellent +44 in December 2019 to mediocre –7 in July 2020 in Mindanao.

In balance Luzon, it fell from very high +37 in December 2019 to mediocre –5 in July 2020.

In Metro Manila, it fell from very high +39 in December 2019 to mediocre –1 in July 2020.

Net economic optimism was lower among college graduates at low –12 and junior high school graduates at low –11, compared to elementary graduates at mediocre –5 and non-elementary graduates at mediocre +1.

Compared to December 2019, the net economic optimism dropped from a very high +32 among non-elementary graduates, very high +30 among high school graduates, high +28 among college graduates and high +25 among elementary graduates.

The SWS National Mobile Phone Survey used mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing of 1,555 adult Filipinos, 18 years old and above, nationwide. – Alexis Romero

ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines’ COVID-19 cases hit 248,947 as deaths breach 4,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Data from the DOH showed that 3,821 more people have contracted the novel coronavirus, of which 54% or 2,079 were...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque believes Pemberton pardon linked to Duterte’s desire to get COVID-19 vaccine access
9 hours ago
In justifying his boss’ surprise move, Roque stressed that Duterte has repeatedly emphasized the need for a coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Recto on Dito cell sites: Military camps should be no-go zones for possible 'electronic Trojan horse'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
A senator on Thursday questioned the Department of National Defense's decision to allow China-backed Dito Telecommunity Corp....
Headlines
fbfb
Poe: Why is DPWH's flood control budget bigger than DOH budget in 2021?
7 hours ago
Poe pointed out that, under the proposed 2021 national budget, at least P150 billion is allocated to the Department of Public...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ re-opens probe into Pimentel, to include Makati Med report on quarantine breach
By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
The Department of Justice has reopened its probe into the quarantine protocol breach complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Locsin: No ‘exchange’ for Pemberton release
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
There was no “exchange” in the absolute pardon granted by President Duterte to convicted killer US Marine Lance...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
93 Bilibid inmates walk free
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Almost a hundred prisoners in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City walked free yesterday, mostly after being granted...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOT: Safety marshals to monitor beaches
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Safety marshals should be deployed in beach and island destinations when they reopen, in line with ensuring that physical...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
BuCor signs Pemberton release papers
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Corrections has signed the release of homicide convict US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, setting...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SC prodded: Compel government on mass testing
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
After waiting for two months with no action on their petition, the group Citizens Urgent Response to End COVID-19 yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with