Palace denies lump sum items in 2020 budget
Sen. Panfilo Lacson has questioned P396 billion worth of “vague” projects under the public works department’s proposed budget for next year, including preventive maintenance, rehabilitation and upgrading of roads.
STAR/File
Palace denies lump sum items in 2020 budget
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - September 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — There are no lump sum items in the proposed 2021 budget, Malacañang said yesterday, as it assured the public that the administration had complied with the court ruling that struck down “pork barrel” as unconstitutional.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson has questioned P396 billion worth of “vague” projects under the public works department’s proposed budget for next year, including preventive maintenance, rehabilitation and upgrading of roads.

Some P73 billion worth of projects have also received funding this year but are still among the items to be funded by the 2021 outlay, he added.

The items, Lacson has claimed, would fall under the Supreme Court ruling which ruled that lump-sum appropriations are illegal.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said it would be up to Congress to decide on the proposed 2021 budget but maintained that all projects in the spending bill were specific.

“We maintain that when Malacañang submitted the budget, we complied with the decision (of the court)... that there should be no ‘pork barrel,’ that all government expenditures should have a line item budget,” Roque told a press briefing.

“So we believe that there is no lump-sum appropriation there. All projects are specified,” he added.

In 2013, the Supreme Court declared congressional allocations known as “pork barrel” as illegal, saying it violated the separation of powers by permitting lawmakers to wield non-oversight, post-enactment authority in key areas of budget executions.

SC budget

The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday asked Congress to increase its proposed P43.44-billion budget next year following a cut of P12.34 billion by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) as the judiciary appeals for the return of P6.58 billion to provide digital connectivity to the courts.

In budget hearing by the House appropriations committee, SC officials appealed for restoration of at least P6.58 billion or just about half of the budget cut.

Court Administrator Midas Marquez revealed that the judiciary asked for P55.88 billion in budget for next year, but the DBM only approved P43.44 billion in the 2021 National Expenditure Program submitted to Congress, which is only about P2.2 billion higher than its budget for this year.

Marquez explained that the funding removed by the DBM is crucial for courts to adopt to the “new normal” to allow courts to have digital capability, particularly the holding of video conference instead of personal court appearance as the nation continues to face the coronavirus pandemic.

He specifically cited the judiciary’s information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and systems, which will be used for the tele-hearings or video conference instead of personal appearance in the courts. – Edu Punay, Elizabeth Marcelo

