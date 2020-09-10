Urban poor families fear eviction amid Manila Bay cosmetic rehab

MANILA, Philippines — Urban poor families along the waterways of Manila Bay fear possible eviction over the hotly-contested "white sand" beach project, which could potentially leave them nowhere to go amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Kabalikat sa Kaunlaran, a people's organization of residents of Baseco Compound in Port Area, Manila said that a looming eviction would displace 230,000 informal settlers’ families living in the area.
This comes amid calls for the government to halt its project to build an artificial "white sand" beach on the shore of Manila Bay, which environmental groups have also said violates at least five environmental and cultural laws.
Kabalikat sa Kaunlaran president Jeorgie Tenolete said: "The fear of eviction among Baseco families have always haunted us every time that the government does cosmetic rehabilitation in the Manila Bay. It simply says that poor people and their houses are eyesores and therefore these must go away."
"Based on our understanding and experience, reclamations will make us more vulnerable to disaster...Also, beautification projects always come along with the reclamation plan. Last year, families from the 20-meter easement were notified of relocation by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the same agency that gave the go signal the dumping of dolomite ‘white sand.’ I hope eviction will not happen at this time of pandemic,” Tenolete said.
'Urban poor families doing their part for Manila Bay rehab'
Joining other environmental groups, Kabalikat sa Kaunlaran also contested the notion that the state of the bay is due to the activities of urban poor families.
Figures from the World Bank and the National Solid Waste Management Commission in November 2019 suggest that the 300,000 informal settler families targeted for relocation, around 1.38 million people, only contributed 5.01% of solid waste in the bay.
“When the government is asked why [they] relocate families living along the Manila Bay, they will always tell us that the urban poor pollutes the Bay because we have no trash cans, we have no toilets, and that the only way to end the vicious cycle of us polluting the Bay or waterways is through relocation. This statement is difficult to accept because we have been doing our share to help clean and rehabilitate the Bay," Mayeth Betasolo, the group's secretary said.
The group highlighted that ever the residents have long felt that their days in Baseco were numbered ever since the Duterte administration launched its Manila Bay rehabilitation, saying that in 1,000 families are in danger of displacement in the Baseco compound alone.
Non-profit NGO Urban Poor Associates added in the statement that the residents are not against the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Project, only the threat of eviction. The organization pointed to other unlawful evictions that have taken place during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, saying it may happen again.
“In 2010 we planted 1,000 mangrove trees in Aplaya, Baseco. No one believed us that Mangroves could grow and thrive along the shores of Baseco shore. But after ten years after, our Mangroves have grown tall and sturdy. For the past ten years, we made sure that we took good care of our Mangroves," Betasolo said.
"We believe that this is the right and genuine way to rehabilitate the Manila Bay. Also, to help reduce the waste along the bay, we gathered the water lilies and made use of them for our livelihood projects. We have produced slippers, bags and plate mats out of dried water lilies.”
Tenolete also highlighted that his group, along with Urban Poor Associates proposed as early as 2012 a Baseco people's development plan that would have alleviated the living situation of the 13,000 families in the area at the time.
However, he said, the number has since skyrocketed to 22,000 families, all now at risk of eviction.
The housing and development plan, a copy of which was acquired by Philstar.com, covers the area's 54 hectares and included a master list of families in Baseco.
“I hope the government will not only see us as polluters but as citizens who through our small initiatives and contributions definitely help in the rehabilitation of the Manila Bay,” Tenolete said.
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources orders the closure of Aristocrat restaurant in Roxas Boulevard for "generating and discharging pollutive wastewater" amid the government's move to rehabilitate Manila Bay.
The Manila Bay rehabilitation program involves cleanup activities, relocation of illegal settlers as well as apprehension of establishments that violate the Philippine Clean Water Act and other environmental laws.
Last January 22, the Manila City government has ordered the temporary closure of Manila Zoo to allow the reconstruction of its sewer lines. The zoo is located near Estero de San Antonio Abad in Malate, Manila, which directly drains into the Manila Bay.
DENR ordered establishments around the bay to put up their own sewage treatment plants last January 11.
The Department of Health assures the public that "no untoward incidents" will occur as a result to the use of crushed dolomite rocks as "white sand" in the Manila Bay coastline.
The agency clarifies that dolomite is not known as a health hazard in its bulk state but can have harmful effects if it is in dust form, like any other dust particle.
"As stated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the dolomite material that is being used in Baywalk is 2-5mm or 100 times bigger than dust, therefore does not get suspended in air," the DOH says in a statement.
House members under the Makabayan bloc file a resolution seeking for an inquiry into the suitability and sustainability of the Manila Bay rehabilitation program following the dumping of crushed dolomite boulders on the coastline.
Rep. Eufemia Cullamat (Bayan Muna Party-list), Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list), Rep. Ferdinand Gaite (Bayan Muna Party-list), Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women's Party), Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list) and Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan Party-list) filed the resolution.
The seven lawmakers cited people's opposition due to the project's impact to the environment, public health and injudicious utilization of public funds.
JUST IN | Naghain ng resolusyon ang Makabayan Bloc para imbestigahan ang "white sand" project ng DENR sa Manila Bay. pic.twitter.com/CdRxf7lrux— News5 (@News5PH) September 9, 2020
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno seeks clarification from Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu over the pronouncement of the Department of Health that using crushed dolomite rock for the beach nourishment project of Manila Bay can cause respiratory problems.
In a letter dated Sept. 7, 2020, Moreno cited the remarks of Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire that the material used as white sand in filling Manila Bay coastline may be harmful to people's health.
"Hence, pursuant to the faithful discharge of my duty to promote health and safety, enhance the right of the people to a balanced ecology and preserve the comfort and convenience of the city inhabitants, may we seek your clarification on this declaration of Usec. Vergeire to make sure that the health, comfort and convenience of the city inhabitants and other neighboring local government units are properly taken care of," Moreno says in the letter.
A writ of kalikasan plea may be filed against projects that bring potential harm to the environment, including the white sand project at Manila Bay, lawyer Jay Batongbacal says.
Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, says mining companies have long been warning against the use of crushed dolomite boulders, which contain mercury and lead that could be harmful to marine life.
"Dahil sa potential harm na possible niyang gawin puwede pang habulin... Maraming batas na potentiall involved," Batongbacal tells radio dzBB Monday morning.
By seeking an exemption from its own environment compliance regulations, DENR violated Presidential Decree No. 1586 (Environmental Impact Statement System Law) and DENR Administrative Order No. 2003-30, the agency’s own implementing rules and regulations governing environment compliance certificates in the white sand project at the Manila Bay, says infrastructure watchdog InfraWatchPH convenor lawyer Terry Ridon.
Under PD No. 1586 and DAO No. 2003-30, projects that require an ECC are those located in Environmentally Critical Areas such as areas set aside as aesthetic potential tourist spots, Ridon points out, further citing, Executive Order No. 69, series of 1999, designates portions of the waters in Manila Bay and its foreshore area as a special tourist zone.
Ridon, a former House of Representatives members says, “there is absolutely no basis for the DENR to say that its project is not covered by ECC rules,” explaining that, “the proponents should have applied and received an approved ECC before starting the project.” — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
