â€˜Safe, effectiveâ€™: DOH says low cost not the only factor in getting COVID-19 vaccine

‘Safe, effective’: DOH says low cost not the only factor in getting COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will go for vaccines proven to be safe and effective against the coronavirus disease by regulatory bodies and international institutions, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

In a media forum, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the cost of vaccines is not the only factor that the government considers when procuring them.

“Pag tayo bumibili ng bakuna, unang-una na dyan ang issue ng safety, efficacy at effectiveness nung bakuna,” Vergeire said.

(When buying vaccines, the safety, efficacy and effectiveness take precedence.)

The health official said that vaccines that will be available in the market should pass the evaluation of the country’s vaccine expert panel and the regulatory process of the Food and Drug Administration before the government procures them. Vaccines must also be recommended by the Health Technology Assessment Council and the Philippine National Drug Formulary.

Most importantly, vaccines must be pre-qualified by the World Health Organization.

“Ito ang mga pamantayan natin. Hindi lang sa presyo but of course, presyo would always matter,” Vergeire said.

(These are our standards. Price is not the sole factor but it would always matter.)

“Tama din naman si president, kung ‘yan ang pinakamura at nakita naman nating safe siya, efficacious ‘yan ang bibilhin ng gobyerno,” she added.

(The president is correct. If that is the most affordable and it is safe and efficacious, that’s what the government will buy.)

President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday that the country will get the most affordable COVID-19 vaccine available in the market as he does not believe that cheaper vaccines are less effective that costly ones.

Vergeire said the government is currently at the phase of mapping out and scoping all vaccine developers that are engaging with the government.

“We want the best for our population that’s why we’re trying to negotiate with all these manufacturers,” she said.

The Philippines has a total of 241,987 COVID-19 cases—still the highest in Southeast Asia. — Gaea Katreena Cabico