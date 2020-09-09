#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
â€˜Safe, effectiveâ€™: DOH says low cost not the only factor in getting COVID-19 vaccine
This file handout picture taken on August 6, 2020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
AFP/Russian Direct Investment Fund, Handout
‘Safe, effective’: DOH says low cost not the only factor in getting COVID-19 vaccine
(Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 3:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will go for vaccines proven to be safe and effective against the coronavirus disease by regulatory bodies and international institutions, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

In a media forum, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the cost of vaccines is not the only factor that the government considers when procuring them.

“Pag tayo bumibili ng bakuna, unang-una na dyan ang issue ng safety, efficacy at effectiveness nung bakuna,” Vergeire said.

(When buying vaccines, the safety, efficacy and effectiveness take precedence.)

The health official said that vaccines that will be available in the market should pass the evaluation of the country’s vaccine expert panel and the regulatory process of the Food and Drug Administration before the government procures them. Vaccines must also be recommended by the Health Technology Assessment Council and the Philippine National Drug Formulary.

Most importantly, vaccines must be pre-qualified by the World Health Organization.

“Ito ang mga pamantayan natin. Hindi lang sa presyo but of course, presyo would always matter,” Vergeire said. 

(These are our standards. Price is not the sole factor but it would always matter.)

“Tama din naman si president, kung ‘yan ang pinakamura at nakita naman nating safe siya, efficacious ‘yan ang bibilhin ng gobyerno,” she added.

(The president is correct. If that is the most affordable and it is safe and efficacious, that’s what the government will buy.)

President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday that the country will get the most affordable COVID-19 vaccine available in the market as he does not believe that cheaper vaccines are less effective that costly ones.

Vergeire said the government is currently at the phase of mapping out and scoping all vaccine developers that are engaging with the government.

“We want the best for our population that’s why we’re trying to negotiate with all these manufacturers,” she said.

The Philippines has a total of 241,987 COVID-19 cases—still the highest in Southeast Asia. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte eyes Spratlys ‘vacation’ with Duque, Americans
By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
President Duterte wants to take a vacation somewhere in the country, possibly the Spratlys, and wants to invite Americans...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rejects outright Gadon's petition vs law renaming NAIA
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The controversy over Gadon's views on COVID-19 and face masks outlasted the issue he raised in his petition against the...
Headlines
fbfb
DENR: Manila Bay ‘beach nourishment’ not part of NEDA’s master plan
5 hours ago
DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones said the “beach nourishment” project was not part of the state planning agency’s...
Headlines
fbfb
China continues to improve artificial islands in South China Sea — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"They (China) continue to improve the islands they have built," Lorenzana tells the House Committee on Appropriations during...
Headlines
fbfb
Año wants end to COVID-19 home quarantine
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) does not favor the home quarantine policy for people infected with...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
'No empathy': CHR slams Duterte's full pardon grant for murderer Pemberton
35 minutes ago
"Pemberton’s express pardon exhibited double standards, lack of fairness, and the absence of empathy for the LGBTQI...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Over 7,000 Filipinos repatriated from Kuwait due to COVID-19 pandemic— DFA
1 hour ago
The DFA said 15 Kuwait Airways flights have been chartered by the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait since June 2020, the latest...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Pemberton to be deported after prison release
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Information from the immigration bureau said the order was issued against Pemberton on Sept. 16, 2015, “for being an...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte's pardon to Pemberton has 'basis,' 'not arbitrary' — Guevarra
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“It’s not something like as if it’s so arbitrary, so whimsical, so just out of the blue. The president has...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Task force orders crackdown on fake medical clearance certificates
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
“All uncoordinated travels must be presumed to be using a fake Medical Clearance Certificate and/or Travel Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with