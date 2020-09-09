#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Over 7,000 Filipinos repatriated from Kuwait due to COVID-19 pandemicâ€” DFA
In this Sept. 6, 2020, photo, Filipinos being repatriated due to the COVID-19 pandemic are seen lining up outside an airport in Kuwait.
DFA/Released
Over 7,000 Filipinos repatriated from Kuwait due to COVID-19 pandemic— DFA
(Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — More than 7,000 Filipinos have been repatriated from Kuwait since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday. 

The agency in a press release logged 15 Kuwait Airways flights which have been chartered by the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait since June 2020, the latest of which left for Manila on Sunday with 310 Filipinos onboard. 

The total number of Filipinos repatriated from Kuwait now stands at 7,116, DFA said. 

The department further reported that collaborative efforts between the Kuwait Embassy and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office have kept the cost of these flights minimal by asking recruitment agencies to shoulder the cost of one-way tickets for their Filipino workers. 

"The Embassy only paid for the tickets, through the DFA’s Assistance to Nationals (ATN) Fund, of those who literally had no resources left due to the COVID-19 lockdown," the agency clarified. 

"The Kuwaiti government also repatriated undocumented and distressed Filipinos from Kuwait, including those who took part in the amnesty program last April 2020, as part of its preventive measures against COVID-19," the department added. 

According to the DFA, 2,466 Filipinos flew home between March 25 and June 3, all at the expense of the Kuwaiti government. 

Latest data from the agency shows that 76.1% of repatriates, an overwhelming majority, in August came in from the Middle East. 

The foreign affairs department in a press release Sunday said it brought home 42,583 overseas Filipinos last month, bringing the total number of those repatriated to 164,368. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 KUWAIT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OVERSEAS FILIPINOS REPATRIATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte eyes Spratlys ‘vacation’ with Duque, Americans
By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
President Duterte wants to take a vacation somewhere in the country, possibly the Spratlys, and wants to invite Americans...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rejects outright Gadon's petition vs law renaming NAIA
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The controversy over Gadon's views on COVID-19 and face masks outlasted the issue he raised in his petition against the...
Headlines
fbfb
DENR: Manila Bay ‘beach nourishment’ not part of NEDA’s master plan
5 hours ago
DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones said the “beach nourishment” project was not part of the state planning agency’s...
Headlines
fbfb
China continues to improve artificial islands in South China Sea — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"They (China) continue to improve the islands they have built," Lorenzana tells the House Committee on Appropriations during...
Headlines
fbfb
Año wants end to COVID-19 home quarantine
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) does not favor the home quarantine policy for people infected with...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
COVID-19 infections in Philippines rise to 245,143
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 28 minutes ago
The DOH recorded 3,176 additional cases Tuesday based on the submission of 105 out of 117 testing laboratories in the...
Headlines
fbfb
35 minutes ago
'No empathy': CHR slams Duterte's full pardon grant for murderer Pemberton
35 minutes ago
"Pemberton’s express pardon exhibited double standards, lack of fairness, and the absence of empathy for the LGBTQI...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Safe, effective’: DOH says low cost not the only factor in getting COVID-19 vaccine
1 hour ago
In a media forum, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the cost of vaccines is not the only factor that the government...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government defends surge in budget of red-tagging task force
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
NTF-ELCAC had engaged on red tagging people in social media to insinuate that they are communist insurgents destabilizing...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Pemberton to be deported after prison release
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Information from the immigration bureau said the order was issued against Pemberton on Sept. 16, 2015, “for being an...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with