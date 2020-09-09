#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in the PNP top 4,700 with 223 new infections
In this May 3, 2020, photo, PNP-SAF officers are seen enforcing a hard lockdown in Tondo, Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 cases in the PNP top 4,700 with 223 new infections
(Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 12:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Tuesday logged 223 new coronavirus infections among its personnel. 

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the agency to 4,785. 

In a post to its Facebook page, national police reported that 3,337 officers have recovered from the disease, while fatalities remained at 16.

The PNP added that it is monitoring 745 probable and 3,135 suspected cases among its ranks.

Figures sent to reporters show that the highest proportion of the newly confirmed cases were from the National Operational Support Units at 96, trailed by Central Luzon police with 61, and the Metro Manila police with 19. 

The PNP National Headquarters and Calabarzon police both logged 14 new cases each, while the National Administrative Support Unit accounted for nine, Bicol police logged six new infections and the Western Visayas police had four. 

This comes as the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force which includes the police and military gears up for what it says is an "all-out" curfew enforcement with the latest extension of general community quarantine.

Earlier, the joint task force also said that it would be deploying forces to business districts with the resumption of operations for establishments including tutorial and review centers, gyms and fitness centers, and personal and pet grooming centers.

Speaking in an interview over CNN Philippines last Wednesday, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the newly-instated chief of the PNP said: “Obviously, our main problem right now is the Covid-19 pandemic...I will focus on enhancing and developing initiatives for us to be able to decrease Covid-19 [cases in the PNP]."

Latest data from the Department of Health places the national COVID-19 caseload at 241,987 and fatalities 3,916. 

It has been 176 days since the Philippines was first placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine period in the world. — Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Franco Luna

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte eyes Spratlys ‘vacation’ with Duque, Americans
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
President Duterte wants to take a vacation somewhere in the country, possibly the Spratlys, and wants to invite Americans...
Headlines
fbfb
Pemberton release process ‘expedited’
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
There is no need for deportation proceedings, and fresh fingerprints, mug shots and even a COVID swab test have been taken...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo on pardon: Is it fair and just?
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Duterte’s granting of absolute pardon to US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was convicted...
Headlines
fbfb
China continues to improve artificial islands in South China Sea — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"They (China) continue to improve the islands they have built," Lorenzana tells the House Committee on Appropriations during...
Headlines
fbfb
Año wants end to COVID-19 home quarantine
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) does not favor the home quarantine policy for people infected with...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
22 minutes ago
Duterte's pardon to Pemberton has 'basis,' 'not arbitrary' — Guevarra
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 minutes ago
“It’s not something like as if it’s so arbitrary, so whimsical, so just out of the blue. The president has...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Task force orders crackdown on fake medical clearance certificates
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“All uncoordinated travels must be presumed to be using a fake Medical Clearance Certificate and/or Travel Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH: Expect 'irregularly high number' of COVID-19 cases as labs submit complete data
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire there are confirmed COVID-19 cases that have not yet been included in the national...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Drug war' deaths rise amid coronavirus pandemic — int'l rights monitor
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Human Rights Watch analyzed the government’s statistics and found 155 persons were killed in the past four months....
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
SC rejects outright Gadon's petition vs law renaming NAIA
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The controversy over Gadon's views on COVID-19 and face masks outlasted the issue he raised in his petition against the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with