COVID-19 cases in the PNP top 4,700 with 223 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Tuesday logged 223 new coronavirus infections among its personnel.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the agency to 4,785.

In a post to its Facebook page, national police reported that 3,337 officers have recovered from the disease, while fatalities remained at 16.

The PNP added that it is monitoring 745 probable and 3,135 suspected cases among its ranks.

Figures sent to reporters show that the highest proportion of the newly confirmed cases were from the National Operational Support Units at 96, trailed by Central Luzon police with 61, and the Metro Manila police with 19.

The PNP National Headquarters and Calabarzon police both logged 14 new cases each, while the National Administrative Support Unit accounted for nine, Bicol police logged six new infections and the Western Visayas police had four.

This comes as the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force which includes the police and military gears up for what it says is an "all-out" curfew enforcement with the latest extension of general community quarantine.

Earlier, the joint task force also said that it would be deploying forces to business districts with the resumption of operations for establishments including tutorial and review centers, gyms and fitness centers, and personal and pet grooming centers.

Speaking in an interview over CNN Philippines last Wednesday, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the newly-instated chief of the PNP said: “Obviously, our main problem right now is the Covid-19 pandemic...I will focus on enhancing and developing initiatives for us to be able to decrease Covid-19 [cases in the PNP]."

Latest data from the Department of Health places the national COVID-19 caseload at 241,987 and fatalities 3,916.

It has been 176 days since the Philippines was first placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine period in the world. — Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Franco Luna