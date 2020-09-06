DOH mass recovery adds 23,000 recoveries; total cases at 237,000

MANILA, Philippines — On the 173rd day since the first quarantine, health officials added 2,839 coronavirus cases and 23,074 recoveries to its running tally Sunday, bringing their totals to 237,365 cases since the pathogen was first discovered, and 184,687 patients who have since recovered from it.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health also added 85 deaths from the sickness, which means that 3,875 Filipinos have already died from it.

There are still 48,803 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus, accounting for the casualties and recoveries.

On Saturday, the department surpassed the 234,000-mark with 2,529 new infections.

Over the week, the national caseload increased by 19,969 cases since Sunday, August 30.

Just the week before, on August 30, the department added over 22,000 recoveries owing to "enhanced data reconciliation efforts" with local governments, and over 16,000 the week before. It also added some 43,000 recoveries for its first mass recovery.

Under the DOH's Oplan Recovery program, mild and asymptomatic cases are tagged as recoveries, following discharging criteria set by the World Health Organization and endorsed by medical experts in the Philippines.

As of its latest bulletin on Saturday, there have been over 26 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 871,166 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization.

Offering a word of encouragement to the public, Malacañang has urged Filipinos not to have the "wrong view" that the coronavirus situation is bad because other countries are going through it, too, and things could be worse. The Palace also said that it is expected for circumstances to be bad because everyone is struggling.

The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine as the government attempts to resuscitate the economy with another round of general community quarantine.