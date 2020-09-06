#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH mass recovery adds 23,000 recoveries; total cases at 237,000
Photo dated August 28 shows residents of San Juan preparing to collect financial aid through the Social Amelioration program in the San Juan Arena after Mayor Francis Zamora ordered the facilitation of withdrawals at San Juan Arena to ensure orderly and easier more convenient payout.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOH mass recovery adds 23,000 recoveries; total cases at 237,000
(Philstar.com) - September 6, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — On the 173rd day since the first quarantine, health officials added 2,839 coronavirus cases and 23,074 recoveries to its running tally Sunday, bringing their totals to 237,365 cases since the pathogen was first discovered, and 184,687 patients who have since recovered from it. 

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health also added 85 deaths from the sickness, which means that 3,875 Filipinos have already died from it. 

There are still 48,803 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus, accounting for the casualties and recoveries.

On Saturday, the department surpassed the 234,000-mark with 2,529 new infections.

Over the week, the national caseload increased by 19,969 cases since Sunday, August 30. 

Just the week before, on August 30, the department added over 22,000 recoveries owing to "enhanced data reconciliation efforts" with local governments, and over 16,000 the week before. It also added some 43,000 recoveries for its first mass recovery. 

Under the DOH's Oplan Recovery program, mild and asymptomatic cases are tagged as recoveries, following discharging criteria set by the World Health Organization and endorsed by medical experts in the Philippines. 

As of its latest bulletin on Saturday, there have been over 26 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 871,166 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization.

Offering a word of encouragement to the public, Malacañang has urged Filipinos not to have the "wrong view" that the coronavirus situation is bad because other countries are going through it, too, and things could be worse. The Palace also said that it is expected for circumstances to be bad because everyone is struggling. 

The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine as the government attempts to resuscitate the economy with another round of general community quarantine. 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MTRCB to push through with plan to regulate Netflix despite backlash
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
The Movie Television Review and Classification Board will push through with its plan to regulate video streaming platforms...
Headlines
fbfb
Mariah Carey saddened by Philippines YouTuber’s death
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
US pop icon Mariah Carey has expressed sadness over YouTube star Lloyd Cadena’s passing. The Filipino vlogger, whose...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Philippines can 'set aside' South China Sea issues for infra, trade
By Alexis Romero | 4 days ago
Despite concerns about the involvement of Chinese firms in vital projects, Malacañang said that national interest requires...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Philippines can set aside unresolved South China Sea issues
By Alexis Romero | 3 days ago
The Philippines can “set aside” unresolved issues in the South China Sea and pursue investment projects with Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
No environmental impact study needed on Manila 'beach nourishment' — DENR
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
(Updated 3:45 p.m.) DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said the “beach nourishment” project is not covered by...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
16 minutes ago
Duterte admin allots P21.4 billion for ICT in proposed 2021 budget
By Alexis Romero | 16 minutes ago
In his budget message, President Duterte said digital connectivity and access supported by a secure and reliable information...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Police on lookout for quarantine violations on public transportation, social media
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
“The social media are full of photos and evidence of hardheaded people deliberately violating the quarantine protocols....
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Online classes may cause feelings of isolation
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
With online classes likely to increase students’ feelings of isolation due to lack of face-to-face interaction, the...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Government eyes flattening of curve by end of month
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
National Task Force on COVID chairman Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana bared that the government is looking to flatten or...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Police to monitor social media for quarantine violators
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Police will now monitor social media platforms to search for and apprehend hardheaded individuals violating coronavirus quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with