#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Pemberton's lawyer seeks dismissal of Laude family appeal on court's early release order
LGBTQ+ rights group Bahaghari and other progressive groups held an indignation rally in front of the Department of Justice office in Manila on September 3 to condemn the court's early release order for US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales
Pemberton's lawyer seeks dismissal of Laude family appeal on court's early release order
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The lawyer of US Marine L/Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton asked the court to dismiss the appeal filed by the family of slain transgender woman Jennifer Laude to block the early release of the American serviceman.

Pemberton, through his lawyer Rowena Flores, filed an Opposition to the motion for reconsideration filed by the family of Laude, arguing that the appeal lacks merit and the family lost the personality to assail the court's order.

Olongapo Regional Trial Court Branch 74 Judge Roline Ginez-Jabalde held that Pemberton is now “entitled to be released for he had already served the ten-year maximum of his penalty.” This was after the court accounted for the 1,548 days of time allowances Pemberton earned for his good behavior while in prison, following the GCTA law.

But Laude’s mother, Marilou Laude-Mahait, filed a motion for reconsideration on the court's order and argued that there is no proof of good behavior from Pemberton, neither is there a showing that he participated in rehabilitation programs.

RELATED: Pemberton's early release for good conduct raises questions from Laude family

Pemberton’s lawyer argued that the motion for reconsideration did not explain why the computation of GCTA is wrong and failed to substantiate their claim that Pemberton is not entitled to GCTA benefits.

They said Laude’s legal team merely speculated whether the American serviceman showed good behavior while in prison while BuCor officers guarded Pemberton 24/7 and they “attested to the good conduct of Pemberton, based on personal knowledge.”

“[T]he BuCor’s certification of good conduct carries with it the presumption of regularity that Private Complainant failed to rebut. Private complainant’s speculative and personal opinion of what out to constitute good conduct cannot overcome such presumption,” the pleading read.

Pemberton’s lawyer also asserted that the participation of Laude family in the case is limited only to the civil liability, and has “lost the personality” to participate in the proceedings on the case.

The Department of Justice has not replied on whether the state prosecution also filed a motion for reconsideration on the court’s order.

Equal protection clause

Pemberton’s lawyer also argued that the GCTA law does not distinguish who is entitled to its benefits, but only disqualifies recidivists, habitual delinquents, escapees and convicts of heinous crimes.

These exclusions do not apply on Pemberton, his lawyer said.

“To treat Pemberton differently from the around 20,000 inmates who have benefited from the GCTA Law since 2013, when there exists no substantial distinction between them to justify different treatment is tantamount to asking the Honorable Court to disregard the constitutional guarantee of equal protection of laws,” they said.

“He cannot be deprived of GCTA credits by reason of the allegedly comfortable jail where he served his prison sentence because such place was agreed upon between the governments of the Philippines and the United States,” the opposition further read.

Lawyer Romel Bagares, part of Laude family’s legal team, argued that Pemberton could not avail the benefits of the GCTA law because his situation was covered by the Visiting Forces Agreement, a different modality.

In an interview on Thursday, Bagares also said they cannot raise equal protection of the law since “to begin with, there is really no equal treatment given to someone who is convicted or who is being prosecuted under the VFA because it is treated in a separate manner.”

The Bureau of Corrections has put on hold the processing of Pemberton’s release pending the court’s resolution of the motion of reconsideration that is set for hearing on Monday, September 7.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS GOOD CONDUCT AND TIME ALLOWANCE JENNIFER LAUDE JOSEPH SCOTT PEMBERTON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Ozamiz councilor Ardot Parojinog found dead in jail cell
6 hours ago
Former Ozamiz City councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog was found dead in his detention cell in Ozamiz Police Station...
Headlines
fbfb
Laguna VCO clinical trials show promising results
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
The clinical trials being conducted by the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute on virgin...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls for ‘new order’ amid pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has urged fellow leaders to seize the opportunity presented by the coronavirus disease pandemic to build...
Headlines
fbfb
Pemberton release: Not so fast
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Homicide convict US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton will remain in detention as the Bureau of Corrections has...
Headlines
fbfb
US sanctions ICC chief prosecutor Bensouda
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The United States imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and another senior...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
16 minutes ago
Drilon slams MTRCB proposal to regulate Netflix, other streaming services
16 minutes ago
"It is unfortunate that MTRCB has not been able to evolve and rise above its martial law origins... and has not been a driver...
Headlines
fbfb
26 minutes ago
Philippines logs 3,714 new COVID-19 cases; total at 232,072
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 26 minutes ago
Globally, more than 866,000 people have died of COVID-19 out of over 26.2 million people infected.
Headlines
fbfb
36 minutes ago
Roque told to stop commenting on Pemberton release since he's now presidential spox
By Kristine Joy Patag | 36 minutes ago
“The spokesperson for the president should be stopped from further making statements in this case because he is a person...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
No environmental impact study needed on Manila 'beach nourishment' — DENR
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
(Updated 3:45 p.m.) DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said the “beach nourishment” project is not covered by...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Lacson: Duterte needs strong political will, not emergency powers, to clean up PhilHealth
3 hours ago
"More than 'emergency powers' to reorganize PhilHealth, what the President needs is real, honest-to-goodness, strong political...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with