Palace: People camping outside LNMB should go home, wait for trips to provinces

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday urged stranded persons camping outside the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig to return to their homes and to wait for announcements on the next government-organized trip to the provinces.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque reminded the stranded persons to avoid crowding to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"Since the program that sends stranded persons back to their provinces has not announced a schedule, we urge them (stranded persons) to return to where they stay in Metro Manila," Roque said at a press briefing.

"If there are announcements on the next Hatid Tulong, we will inform everyone through the media," he added.

Hatid Tulong seeks to assist locally-stranded persons by providing them free transportation to their home provinces.

Previous reports said some people were forced to camp outside the Libingan ng mga Bayani because a lot of people are already staying at the Villamor Airbase. More than 400 people are staying near the heroes' cemetery, according to local police.

Authorities have vowed to continue helping the stranded persons and to set up additional shelters to ensure that physical distancing protocols are observed.