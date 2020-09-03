DFA: 10,097 Filipinos abroad have tested positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 10,097 Filipinos abroad who have contracted novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

The DFA on Thursday reported only one new case of COVID-19 from the Asia and the Pacific along with 43 new recoveries confirmed in Europe.

Of the total tally of coronavirus-positive Filipinos, 3,120 are undergoing treatment while 6,220 have recovered or have been discharged from the hospital, the deaprtment said.

Meanwhile, 757 of Filipinos abroad have died of COVID-19 with two of the latest fatalities reported by the DFA on Wednesday.

According to the agency, 1,985 of the reported infections among Filipinos abroad have been verified by the Department of Health.

"The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of Filipinos abroad and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible," its statement on Thursday read.

Latest data from the health department places the total number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines at 228,403—the most in Southeast Asia.