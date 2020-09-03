During Aqaba Process conference, Duterte calls for 'new order'

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged fellow leaders to seize the opportunity presented by the coronavirus pandemic to build a "new order" that is more secure and sustainable by strengthening economic and defense cooperation.

Speaking during the Jordan-led 2020 Aqaba Process virtual meeting last Wednesday, Duterte said the insecurities brought about by the pandemic has heightened the "fear of the other" and has brought out "man’s darkest tendencies to look inward and go it alone." He noted that no country has been spared by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and that the urgent common response was to close down borders and to limit mobility and trade.

"For the first time, all of humanity fear the exact same invisible menace. Not even the Second World War had this most sweeping effect... The repercussions, as we are seeing now, are grim and far-reaching. We have economies in recession, institutions in crisis, and societies in state of uncertainty," Duterte said.

"But the path to recovery requires more openness, deeper solidarity, and stronger cooperation among nations," he added.

Instead of choosing "self-defeating isolation," leaders, Duterte said, should work together to address problems like COVID-19, which he described as "the greatest challenge of our time."

"Let us seize this historic opportunity to build a new order: one that is more secure, just, and humane – where there is no room for the barbarity of terrorists and extremist forces. And one that is fair, equal, and sustainable – where progress and prosperity are enjoyed by all," the president said.

Let us, therefore, honor those who have fallen to the invisible enemy that is the pandemic and the scourge of terrorism. Let us commit ourselves to enduring partnership and cooperation. For indeed, together, we shall prevail," he added.

Duterte said the COVID-10 compels leaders to "break with the past" as "insisting on the old ways that have perpetuated inequalities within and between nations is simply untenable."

The Philippine leader also pushed for free movement of goods, capital, and services with appropriate social safety nets to revive the pandemic-battered economy. He also called economic independence a "mirage" and an "impossible proposition" at a time when countries are experiencing the effects of the global health crisis.

"Narrowing deep-seated inequalities was challenging in times of economic growth. It is more so now when the global economy, ours included, has slumped. Resources are shrinking, while inequities are worsening. Reviving the economy is, therefore, vital," Duterte said.

"Economic self-sufficiency may seem a logical response to the supply chain disruption we saw at the start of the pandemic. It may sound rational to those who perceive themselves to be on the losing end of globalization. But economic independence is not the answer."

Duterte noted that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is drawing up a comprehensive recovery plan anchored on strengthening economic cooperation and supply chain connectivity. The regional bloc, the President added, is building on existing platforms to ensure unimpeded trade and is working towards more regulatory coherence to promote Southeast Asia as an investment and trade hub.

"We will expand the digital economy to boost growth and create employment. And we will harness technology to allow businesses - especially MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) - access to regional and global supply chains.

Duterte said the Philippines also worked with the International Maritime Organization on the issuance of a “green lanes” circular which provides for safe crew changes during the pandemic. The measure is the Philippines' concrete contribution to ensuring that the global trade of raw materials and goods flows are uninterrupted, he added.

"The path before us is clear: We will enhance cooperation with ASEAN, the United Nations and other international partners like Jordan," Duterte said.

'No let-up in fight vs terror'

Duterte also assured fellow leaders and heads of international organizations who attended the virtual forum that the Philippines is continuously fighting terrorists who take advantage of the pandemic to sow fear.

He said groups like the Abu Sayyaf and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, as well as the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the communist rebels, have been "emboldened" and are exploiting the situation "to serve their nefarious activities."

"Indeed, COVID-19 has not quarantined terrorists," Duterte said.

"Now, more than ever, our resolve is stronger: We will not let up in our fight against terrorism. And we will not allow COVID-19 to bring our people to their knees," he added.

Duterte also thanked Jordanian King Abdullah II for helping the Philippine Air Force's capability to combat terrorism and other security threats.



Jordan agreed to provide two used Bell AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters to the Philippines during Duterte's visit to the Middle Eastern country two years ago.